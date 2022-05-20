Rod Jost’s music room, tucked inside a spare bedroom at his home just outside Sheridan, is lined with bass guitars. More than a dozen basses hang from the walls, sit nestled in a rolling rack, peek out from behind the amplifiers and other sound-shifting systems lining the floor.
The space is decorated with customary trappings of cowboy musicianship — a few bottles of whiskey and pairs of cowboy boots interrupt the lines of instruments — and outside the room’s window, hills roll toward the Bighorn Mountains.
But perhaps the most curious items in Jost’s music room sit on a table by the door. There’s a bass-body-shaped chunk of wood, stripped of bark and sanded, and the beginnings of a fretboard. The two pieces are separate, arranged at an angle like a bass with a broken neck.
It is one of Jost’s latest projects: a new bass he’s looking to build. Jost made the half dozen basses sitting on the rack in the middle of the room.
Jost started playing bass at 19 after joining a jam session with two progressive rock musicians across the hall from his dorm room in college. He found he liked the sound of the bass, and he soon adopted divergent styles from country to jazz, folk to rock.
As he moved from city to city in his adult life, Jost said he always put together a band — or bands, as was more often the case. Jost organized two to five bands in each city he called home. One band he played with in Salt Lake City even dubbed him the “jazz cowboy,” a moniker Jost now has imprinted on custom coffee cups in his home.
As Jost became a more advanced musician, he developed certain preferences when it came to his basses.
“You’re trying to find an instrument that does what you want it to do,” Jost said.
Most importantly, Jost sought basses with thin necks, minimizing the distance between the back of the instrument’s neck and the fretboard, where the bassist would place his left hand. This element is essential, Jost said, to his comfort while playing the instrument.
Jost said he also looked for basses with lots of frets. While most basses have between 20 and 24 frets, Jost looked for basses with more frets, allowing him to play a wider range of notes. Jost’s musical stylings often include high notes.
Finally, Jost wanted a bass that fit him well, that suited his body. The bass must fit the bassist, Jost said.
The problem was, Jost could never find one bass that met all of his specifications. To do that, Jost realized, he’d have to build the bass himself.
The craft of building and repairing string instruments is called lutherie, and it dates back to the construction of ancient instruments like lutes, ouds and lyres, said Heath Rothgeb, owner of the Colorado School of Lutherie and Victor Guitar in Denver. The shop sells guitars and guitar equipment as well as teaches people how to build their own stringed instruments.
Like Jost, most people who decide to build their own musical instruments start with a profound love of playing that eventually leads into a desire to learn more about the instrument’s construction or customize it, Rothgeb said.
“Most people that play music really enjoy instruments. The idea of building one for yourself is really alluring,” Rothgeb said.
In Sheridan, there are quite a few people who make or repair their own instruments, Morris Music Store and Studio owner Shelly Morris said. Although most don’t make their chosen musical instruments from scratch due to time or cost constraints, Morris said, there are a few like Jost, who start the instrument-building process from scratch.
One local guitar builder, Brian Chapman, recently took the leap from making guitars from kits to designing his own guitar bodies, customizing each guitar to his precise needs.
“As an artist in general, it allows me to modify the body a little bit more and make it more my own,” Chapman said.
For those who choose to make instruments from start to finish, Rothgeb said, the task — becoming a real luthier — becomes a matter of want, a desire to make and remake one’s desired instrument.
“It’s kind of like a starving artist type thing,” Rothgeb said. “You’ve got to know you want to do it.”
Jost found his way into building his own instruments around 2010, when he made his first bass. He found a company to make the guitar’s neck out of graphite, with 29 frets, and crafted the body of the bass himself. Then, he shipped the two parts to a man in California to assemble.
Jost’s first few builds were customized but not perfect. The neck of the bass was still slightly chunky, and it didn’t have as many frets as he wanted.
He customized a few more basses, working to replicate his preferred design and adding more and more frets.
Jost’s fourth home-built bass marked a turning point. He contacted Jerry Dorsch, cofounder of renowned bass company Modulus, to see if he would be willing to collaborate on a new bass. Dorsch, Jost said, was a former aerospace engineer who applied his engineering skills to the art of bass building, including in the production of carbon fiber bass necks.
After a few days, Dorsch called Jost back.
“What do you want?” Dorsch asked.
Dorsch and Jost worked out a system: Jost would design the bass necks — allowing him to achieve his goal of extra thin necks — and Dorsch would make the necks out of carbon fiber. Then, Jost would assemble the bass by adding a body and attaching the necessary strings and hardware. Dorsch agreed to make up to 10 basses with Jost and offered up his 36-fret mold for Jost’s third build.
Bassist Titus Brown also helped mock up Jost’s new neck molds.
The third one was the best yet. It had a thinner, better neck than his previous builds.
The pair adhered to a system to build more basses together. Over the course of their builds, Jost has gathered the trappings of an expert bass-maker, collecting decorative woods and epoxies, learning to hand- and machine-sand wooden bass bodies, purchasing a computer numerical control machine to precisely excise bass bodies from chunks of wood. Tools to level frets at the proper curvature and slice strips of wire for fretboards are scattered throughout his music room.
So far, he and Dorsch have made three basses together, with three more under construction. Jost plans to order two more basses soon.
“The sky’s the limit of what you want to make and build,” Jost said of his bass-making.
Now, Jost is starting to sell his custom builds. One of his recent creations is spoken for, he said. He hopes to obtain a branding iron to — literally — brand his guitars with an “R” and an “L,” for Rod and his wife, Lynette.
He hopes some of his collection — of purchased and handmade basses — will be passed down to his children and grandchildren.
“When I go, I want my kids and the grandkids to pick what they want,” Jost said, ensuring the products of his lutherie will span generations. •