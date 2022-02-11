Sheridan County serves as a medical hub for patients with multiple needs. Here’s a snapshot of Sheridan’s largest providers and what they offer the community.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital serves as Sheridan County’s main hospital facility, with several other offerings for day-to-day ailments or preventative care. SMH’s mission is to serve the community with excellent patient-centered care.
The commitment to quality health care for all ages has resulted in several awards, including a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2021. The organization also holds the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation by voluntarily demonstrating compliance with national standards for health care quality and safety every year since 2006. It has been named in the top 100 rural and community hospital list by The Chartis Group since 2016, earned Hospice Honors in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021, was recognized as HealthCare’s Most Wired in 2016-2018. It earned an American College of Cardiology accreditation in 2020, as well as nurse residency accreditation. Earlier awards indicate its dedication to emergency care and patient-centered internal medicine care.
The vision of SMH is to create a reputation both as an organization and a collaborating community of health care providers that puts the hospital foremost on people’s minds when they consider health care for themselves and their families. In the past few years, executive staff and health care providers alike completed a LEAN assessment, identifying the organization’s strategic priorities as patient experience, quality, safety and sustainability.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, SMH has continued serving the community in nearly all areas of health care. It has served as a hub of information and services throughout the pandemic, providing treatment, vaccinations, testing and guidance.
In its most recent community benefit report from fiscal year 2020, the hospital announced expansion of the transitional care unit, for which SMH met its fundraising goal of $4.4 million in just more than five months. The facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.
A large philanthropic community backs SMH through The Foundation, established in 1976. The Foundation reported receiving $853,600 in total gifts in 2020 from 720 unique donors, including 513 SMH employee partners.
Whether for general care or a family emergency, Sheridan Memorial Hospital continues to provide in-person and telehealth care for those in the region.
Sheridan VA
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is part of the national Veterans Affairs health care system and remains dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families every day, according to its website.
The Sheridan VA, located at the historic Fort Mackenzie facilities, provides a multitude of inpatient and outpatient treatment for veterans that come specifically to Sheridan for care from throughout the nation.
Sheridan’s facility includes 200 beds, which includes 20 psychiatric, 10 medical, 55 community living center for long and short stays and 115 mental health residential rehabilitation treatment program beds.
The Sheridan VA provides primary, mental health and specialty care as well as social programs and other services
The Sheridan VA also maintains five community-based outpatient clinics in Casper, Riverton, Cody, Gillette and Rock Springs; two telehealth clinics in Worland and Evanston; and one outreach clinic in Afton. Total service spans 540,000 square miles across 10 states through the Veterans Integrated Service Network 19, which includes medical centers in Aurora and Grand Junction, Colorado; Fort Harrison, Montana; Cheyenne and Sheridan; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Oklahoma City and Muskogee, Oklahoma; plus 123 other health care sites.
In 2020, the Sheridan VA employed 719 people and treated 12,883 veterans despite pandemic setbacks. Veterans completed 116,000 outpatient visits in ambulatory care in 2020. Of the veterans treated in 2020, 1,352 were women; 3,968 served in the Persian Gulf; 5,624 during the Vietnam War; 655 during the Korean conflict; 171 in World War II; and one was an active duty veteran.
The facility received accreditation from The Joint Commission, American Psychological Association and American Society of Health System Pharmacists. The Sheridan VA places a particular focus on mental health care and serves as one of six VA facilities in the United States to provide residential post-traumatic stress disorder care for all-women groups.
The rural nature of Wyoming and the area the Sheridan VA serves makes Sheridan’s VA unique in its approach to reaching individuals from near and far.
In a 2020 report to the community, the Sheridan VA said staff work especially hard to find the best applications of traditional and high-tech health care. Telehealth technology is used by the Sheridan VA four times more than the average VA health care system, according to the report.
Other services
Sheridan, as the sixth-largest city in Wyoming and one of the largest in the northeast corner of the state, serves as a hub for many other forms of health care services, including dental, eye care, senior living facilities and nursing homes, rehabilitative care, physical therapy, substance abuse inpatient rehabilitative services, pediatrics and mental health services, among others.
Sheridan College contributes heavily to several elements of the medical field with its dental hygiene and nursing programs, providing qualified professionals to join the workforce with hands-on experience in a local business or through the college’s in-home dental health services provided at a low cost to clients.
For more information on local health care providers for individual needs, refer to the Chamber membership directory.