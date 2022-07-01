Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen
Reata Cook
Reata Cook was blessed to grow up living every cowgirl’s dream: on a cattle ranch with an abundance of hard work, family fun and a lot of riding. Her parents are Jay Cook and Kerri Parr. Reata Cook is a 2019 graduate of Big Horn High School and is pursuing an elementary education degree.
Her rodeo experience includes Sheridan County Cowgirls, Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association, carrying sponsor flags with WYO Wranglers and earning the titles of WYO Rodeo junior princess and senior princess.
During college she was involved in Campus Ventures, a Christian organization at the University of Wyoming and inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, while earning a 4.0 and on the President’s Honor Roll. She has also been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Cook attributes her many accomplishments to her faith in God, “Everything I do, I do to the glory of God,” she said.
Cook’s ambition to empower young ladies has led her to partner with Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation. Heading up the Just For Girls program, she educates girls on how to empower themselves in the world we live in today.
“This is such a meaningful experience, bringing me back full circle to Joey’s when I helped out as WYO Rodeo junior princess,” she said, “and what an honor to be able to use my rodeo queen title to help make a difference while representing the best rodeo around, Sheridan WYO Rodeo.”
Cook looks forward to representing her community and Sheridan WYO Rodeo as she runs for Miss Rodeo Wyoming in August.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Princess
Paige Craft
Paige Craft is the 16-year-old daughter of Dave and Jennifer Craft of Sheridan. Paige was born and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming, and has been riding horses since she was young.
She is currently a sophomore at Sheridan High School. For the last five years, Craft has been a member of the WYO Rodeo Wranglers, the volunteer organization that carries sponsor flags in the WYO Rodeo.
Craft is dedicated to her role as a peer helper, supporting students in adaptive education programs, which she began doing in junior high at 11 years old. She teaches life and social skills throughout the school year and is passionate about their annual student celebration, Prom of the Bighorns.
Her hobbies include exploring the outdoors, boating, camping, riding horses, hanging out with friends and playing with her many animals.
When Craft completes high school she would like to pursue a degree in occupational therapy or speech and language pathology, an effort to further her relationships with the students who require adaptive education.
Craft is excited to represent the Sheridan WYO Rodeo again after holding the Sheridan WYO Rodeo junior princess title back in 2019. Let’s get Wyo’d!
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Princess
Vivian Morey
Vivian Morey is the 17-year-old daughter of Julie Boyd and Scott Morey. She is currently attending Sheridan High School where she is heavily involved in FFA, enrolled in Advanced Placement classes and on the A Honor Roll.
As a long-distance runner on the Sheridan High School cross-country team, she earned the right to compete at state in 2020, an honor for a freshman.
As a member of the varsity track team, her specialties are the 400- and 800-meter races. Morey has also been playing hockey for 11 years; she plays defense for the U19 state champion Sheridan Hawks girls hockey team.
Morey has been actively involved in the WYO Rodeo Wranglers for the last three years.
Her favorite hobbies include running, sports, riding her horses and rodeo. Her horse, Buck, has been supporting her in a year-round ranch job and as a flag carrier for the Wranglers.
Morey plans to attend college and pursue a career in large animal veterinary medicine.
She is excited for her year as WYO Rodeo princess and is honored to represent the greatest sport — rodeo — at the greatest rodeo, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.