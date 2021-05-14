During the school day at Sheridan High School, biology teacher Gretchen Shaffer notices students pull out their phones and thumb through social media applications between classes — a testament to the national trends that reflect changes in how young people communicate.
“During passing periods, phones are out, they’re engrossed in whatever’s going on,” Shaffer said. “... I don’t think they realize and, as a teacher, I see it where they get sucked in to messaging their friend who’s two doors down the hallway.”
In 2018, Pew Research found 95% of teens aged 13 to 17 reported having a smartphone or access to one, and 45% said they are online on a near-constant basis.
Oftentimes, Sheridan High School students are watching seconds to one-minute long TikToks during their passing periods, as 32.5% of TikTok’s users in the United States are between the ages of 10 and 19, while 29.5% are 20 to 29 years old as of June 2020, according to Statista.
The social media app became 17-year-old and Sheridan High School student Cody Kilpatrick’s favorite because of the ease with which a seconds-long video can spur viral fame, in addition to TikTok’s “For You” page that tracks likes, comments and views, among other things, to curate a unique feed of TikToks for each of its users.
“I could spend hours on TikTok, just watching,” Kilpatrick said. “I like TikTok because it judges what you like, then it gives you content you like. It keeps you on there and keeps you watching.”
His vertical video only lasts 10 seconds, includes audio that sounds like background music from a video game and features Kilpatrick pretending to toggle through superimposed options under a “Things I Want” heading. Filmed in his bedroom, Kilpatrick opts not for “a girlfriend,” “new bat” or “a car” but selects “braces off” and shows his braces-clad smile up close before his hand covers the camera.
When Kilpatrick removes his hand from the lens, he flashes a braces-free smile before the video loops and shows the beginning of his now TikTok-viral video from Aug. 12, 2020. More than 105,700 people have commented on and 522,000 people have seen Kilpatrick’s video, though he only has 5,262 followers.
Sheridan High School’s psychologist Tom Schnatterbeck and Shaffer confirm what Kilpatrick shares anecdotally, that TikTok is the most popular social media platform for Sheridan High School students, regardless if they simply watch videos or create content.
Because of TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter’s popularity with high-schoolers, Sheridan showed Netflix’s docudrama “The Social Dilemma” at the beginning of the school year as part of the school’s campaign against cyberbullying and its Sources of Strength program, a peer-driven suicide prevention program with a focus on mental health.
Schnatterbeck and Shaffer saw their students realize how social media filters affect how they see themselves and their peers and how apps track user data and patterns, like TikTok’s use of its “For You” page, to tailor ads and content.
Shaffer noted her freshman biology students were engrossed in the film, and both high school staff members said students are increasingly aware of the cyberbullying that apps can foster. Kilpatrick acknowledged a downside to social media usage can be people feeling comfortable to say whatever they want to without the same social repercussions as voicing the opinion when face-to-face with someone.
With any tool, however, Schnatterbeck and Shaffer know social media can be used positively as well as abused and, with proper training, social media doesn’t have to negatively affect high-schoolers as studies have shown.
Experts worry social media and text messages have become so integral to teenage life, the platforms promote anxiety and lower self-esteem, according to the Child Mind Institute.
Anecdotally, Schnatterbeck has seen social media usage affect students’ sleep habits, as he will meet and talk with students who are sent to him for being visibly tired in class, and he often hears they spent time on their phones late into the night.
During the week of March 21 through March 27, Kilpatrick averaged 5 hours and 22 minutes on his phone per day with TikTok serving as his most-used app during that time, followed by Netflix, Snapchat and Instagram. Snapchat functions as a messaging app for him and his classmates, Kilpatrick said, though the app was designed to send photos that disappear after a user-selected one to 10 seconds.
Nearly 62% of teenagers spend more than four hours a day on screen media and 29% use screens more than eight hours a day, according to a 2019 report by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that helps kids, parents and schools navigate media.
As a reflection of his Snapchat usage, Kilpatrick said he values social media apps because it connects him to family, friends and even strangers, and the coronavirus pandemic has increasingly turned people to their devices to stay connected to loved ones in various stages of lockdowns throughout the country and world.
Additionally, because social media can connect people in diverse locations, but similaror shared interests and ideas, high-schoolers can find a niche and share information with people from different backgrounds.
“The way you’re able to stay connected with everybody, that’s really cool,” Kilpatrick said. “Even though it has its downsides sometimes, I think it’s just cool to stay connected. You can be across the country and still have a connection with somebody.”
With the coronavirus pandemic making online learning more prevalent and a general shift toward the use of email, Google Classroom and even Facebook for school, Shaffer said she estimates 50% to 75% of students have felt more comfortable reaching out via email. Though she finds it easier to explain concepts and answer questions face-to-face, Shaffer is glad students feel empowered to reach out and make an initial connection with their teachers.
Outside the classroom, social media benefits Sources of Strengths’ goals to empower students to ask for help from and offer support to their peers. A student might see a social media post threatening self-harm or sharing that they struggle with mental health, and another student can use that information to reach out to the peer directly and then to other resources, such as a mentor, teacher, parent or other trusted adult.
“[Social media] has been one of our main referral sources in terms of students who might need help,” Schnatterbeck said of Sources of Strength. “Students are our eyes and ears to each other, and they talk to each other a lot more than they might talk to another adult.”
Whether local students’ eyes and ears watch out for each other or watch TikToks like Kilpatrick’s, social media can empower students and connect them.