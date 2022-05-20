Fabian Wyatt remembers the security.
The private charter. The people calling from Australia and Europe on the day the show was announced.
Fabian Wyatt also recalls the dinner, the camera and a certain twinkle in Garth Brooks’ eye.
On Dec. 8, 2001, Brooks came to Sheridan to perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, his second show in town after one 10 years prior. He spent one day here as part of a two-stop trip, shipping off to Nashville next.
Wyatt was the executive director of the WYO Theater at the time and was responsible for booking Brooks. Twenty years later, she can still summon the vivid details from her memory.
Throughout the decades, many big-time performers have provided similar memories for Sheridanites. Other stars, along with Brooks, who have performed in town include Prince, Alan Jackson, Joan Jett, Foghat, the Doobie Brothers, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.
Sheree Cossel remembers the rain.
The stories. The trains going by on the nearby tracks.
She grabbed two employee tickets from work and went with her sister-in-law to see Joan Jett at the Trails End Concert Park in May 2013. It was one of the first big concerts the outdoor venue hosted.
Cossel wasn’t a diehard Joan Jett fan, but she grew up in Alaska with the rocker’s music on the radio. There wasn’t a huge concert scene where Cossel was from, but she loves live music.
“I had never seen anyone like Joan Jett in concert,” she said.
The Trails End Concert Park was mainly a large, open field, so Cossel brought camping chairs and set up close to the stage. She estimated a couple thousand people, from youth to senior citizens, attended.
Jett played her hits, and between songs, she told stories of what inspired the songs or how they came to be. Cossel had never experienced a musician do that, at least as well as Jett.
“Maybe she’s part of a group of performers that doesn’t even exist anymore,” Cossel said. “She was really great. It was a wonderful experience.”
Because the venue sits right next to the railroad tracks, trains went by throughout the concert. Cossel said some might have found that distracting, but she thought it added to the ambiance.
Then, she got sad. It started raining, and she believed they would shut the concert down and send everyone home. That didn’t happen, though. Jett continued through a light sprinkle. The crowd remained, sitting there cold and wet but still listening to Jett.
“I would’ve never thought I would’ve had the opportunity to see her (here),” Cossel said. “That’s one thing — I always felt like I had to travel to see great music. That’s not necessarily true. We get a great mix of opportunities to see artists in Sheridan.”
Erin Butler remembers the agent.
The call. The question.
Lyle Lovett’s representative reached out to Butler, the current executive director of the WYO Theater for the last six years, for a March 2016 show. Lovett had a date available and was going to be in the region. He asked if the WYO Theater would be interested.
Of course it was. Though already in season, Butler found a date and made it work financially.
Then, in 2019, Lovett came back. The WYO Theater made his list of potential venues for a tour he was doing. Butler made an offer, and Lovett’s team accepted for a September 2019 gig.
“Lyle Lovett, he’s really terrific,” Butler said. “He’s just like the best person to work with and a fabulous entertainer.”
Butler said big-name performers come to Sheridan, specifically the WYO Theater, through a number of channels. Sometimes, their agents contact Butler. Sometimes, Butler contacts them and has back-and-forth conversations — persuasions, maybe — that can last multiple years.
Butler has also hosted people like Dwight Yoakam and Tanya Tucker. Community members often suggest names.
“I actually really love it when people make suggestions,” she said. “I don’t know all the entertainers in this world, and sometimes, people might say someone I have a sense would be too big for Sheridan or our venue. But it’s always worth checking, and on occasion, an agent will say, ‘We’ll keep you in mind,’ and the routing works out.”
The WYO Theater will often catch touring performers on their way from Billings to Denver or the like.
“It’s cool that we have the opportunity,” Butler said. “I love that we can do that for the community. It’s a pretty neat element of Sheridan. It’s not necessarily a big city, but you can have all these live arts/entertainment opportunities here.”
Wyatt remembers it starting with Anthony Zerbe.
His show. The dinner. The idea.
After Anthony Zerbe performed at the WYO Theater, the actor went to dinner with Wyatt, who had booked him. Zerbe mentioned a Christmas show — Lime Creek Christmas — he had done in the past with Garth Brooks. Zerbe provided the dramatic acting and Brooks took care of the music. They did the show at the WYO Theater a decade earlier in 1991.
At dinner, Zerbe asked Wyatt if she’d be interested in bringing that back.
“I was thinking, ‘Are you kidding?’” she said.
The answer was obvious.
Zerbe put Brooks in contact with Wyatt. She worked on the shows — two in one day in December 2001 — for months and was in charge of everything from his arrival to security, the shows and everything in between.
When setting it up, Brooks’ team asked Wyatt how many phone lines the WYO Theater had. She told them four.
“They were just silent like, ‘Do you have any idea of what you’re getting into, lady? Do you know what you’re doing?’” Wyatt said with a laugh, reminiscing about how high the demand ended up being for the performances. “I’m going, ‘Well, we’ll do our best.’”
The ticketing was done by a lottery that told prospective customers what number in line they’d be. That was to avoid people camping in lines on the street. All of the money went to local nonprofits.
Between shows, Wyatt and her family had Brooks and some others over to their house for dinner. Wyatt’s daughter, Veronica, asked Brooks for a picture and he agreed. They wanted to take it somewhere recognizable to prove he was actually in her house. That’s when Wyatt saw the twinkle in his eye.
They all went to Veronica’s bedroom and took it there. Brooks also grabbed the camera and snapped a photo of Veronica handing Wyatt some flowers the family had gotten her as a congratulations for organizing the show.
“It was so cool,” Wyatt said. “He was the nicest, kindest, gentlest guy. Just so sweet.”
Brooks stayed for a couple hours, played his evening show and flew out on his private charter to Nashville. •