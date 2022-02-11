If the last two years have taught us anything, it is that internet should not be taken for granted, according to Ryan Kudera, broadband manager for the Wyoming Business Council.
“The pandemic of 2020 kind of brought to light how important broadband is,” Kudera said. “It is similar to electricity — you think of it as a convenience, but it is really impossible to operate in everyday life without it. I challenge you to buy anything today without touching your phone or using an internet connection during any part of the process. It’s difficult, if not impossible.”
While broadband is important, it is not always present — especially in Wyoming. As of July 2021, only 62.1% of the state had broadband access compliant with the federal standards of 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads, Kudera said.
Currently, broadband access across the state varies significantly by county, according to broadbandnow.com. For example, 97.1% of Teton County has broadband coverage, while only 36.5% of Sublette County is covered. Sheridan County boasts strong connectivity with 84.6% coverage, according to the website.
Rural areas outside of cities are where you will notice holes in coverage, Kudera said.
“Once you step out of larger towns and cities across the state, you start falling off in broadband capability exponentially,” Kudera said. “There are not too many exceptions to that rule within the state: In the towns and cities themselves, connectivity is within the federal guidelines, but once you step outside, that is no longer a guarantee.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, though, revealed the importance of internet connectivity for work, school and telehealth, and has also provided new ways for the state to address its broadband gap in rural communities, Kudera said.
The Connect Wyoming program is designed to provide infrastructure funding to improve broadband access to unserved and underserved areas across the state. The project is funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars and other federal infrastructure funding received by the state of Wyoming.
In the summer of 2020, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved 37 projects to “bring faster, more reliable internet to ‘unserved’ and ‘underserved’ areas with internet speeds of 25 megabits per second or less.”
WBC awarded funding to Visionary Broadband to build fixed wireless in Dayton, Ranchester, Arvada, Clearmont, Leiter and Ucross for a combined $1.73 million in addition to 12 other projects around the state. Work was completed in late 2020, with residents connecting in 2021.
Visionary is currently one of seven broadband providers serving Sheridan County, according to Broadband Now. Others include Spectrum, CenturyLink, T-Mobile Home Internet, Viasat, Hughes Net and Range Telephone Cooperative. Additional providers will be serving Sheridan County in the near future.
Last summer, Sheridan City Council approved a franchise agreement with Charity Telecom to run their broadband infrastructure through the town, and in November 2021, Bluepeak announced a major investment in Wyoming: an approximately $70 million initiative to bring high-speed fiber to communities across the state including Sheridan.
“The nice thing about adding an additional provider is the possibility of redundancy,” Kudera said. “If one provider’s network goes down, you have another you can fall back on. Because, if you run a gas station, you have to run credit cards regardless of whether your provider is down or not. Having another provider to fall back on mitigates the possibility of not being able to sell gas or whatever your do for a living.”
Kudera admitted the region’s internet connectivity still had room for improvement, but said progress was being made.
“We are working with providers to identify areas in need of service and come up with solutions,” Kudera said. “We know connectivity is more important than ever, and we’re doing our best to connect Wyoming.”
Sheridan County also offers areas of high connectivity. For example, one developing neighborhood — Morrison Ranch — was built with connectivity in mind. The vision of creating a space that caters to telecommuters and tech-friendly families started with owners and developers Hans and Martha Hilleby, who purchased the land years ago and then created Morrison Ranch LLC in August 2015. A collaboration between the Hillebys, Range — then know as ACT — and realtors made the Morrison Ranch subdivision ready to fully connect southwest Sheridan residents to one gigabit fiber optic internet connection.
The fiber proved simple to install on the subdivision, Range general manager Aaron Sopko said at the time, as fiber already existed in that area.
Before the subdivision, Range provided fiber mainly to businesses in the community and established ready-to-go fiber connections in the High-Tech Business Park north of Sheridan. The subdivision was Range’s first large residential offering. Sopko said if another opportunity like this presents itself in the future, the company would be happy to help install fiber.
The caliber of connectivity in the subdivision will surpass most speed opportunities for residents around Sheridan. For example, a two-hour movie, which ranges between three and four-and-a-half gigabytes in size, would take average internet speeds in Sheridan one hour to download. With the gigabit internet option through the fiber connection, the same size download takes 25 seconds.
As the state continues to invest in its broadband infrastructure, Sheridan County stands ready to offer commuters and remote workers the capacity needed to live wherever they choose.