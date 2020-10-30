Clay Christensen spends his days teaching high school students about small animals, veterinary science, agricultural business, welding and equine science, among other things. As the agriculture instructor and the FFA advisor at Sheridan High School, Christensen fosters his students’ love for agriculture, trade and Sheridan.
“They grow up in one of the best places on earth, in my opinion,” Christensen said. “They want to come back [and work].”
As a 27-year veteran in the service and trade industry, Hammer Chevrolet’s service manager Chris Hayden echoes Christensen’s sentiment and rattles off numerous reasons as to why staying in Sheridan and training at local businesses benefit recent high school or college graduates.
A fast career path, lack of student debt and professional tenure are all reasons Hayden would encourage students to pursue careers in trade and automotive dealerships, specifically, but he highlights Hammer Chevrolet’s lack of furloughs and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic as an added benefit.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, trade, transportation and utilities rank fourth in terms of wage and job stability. Manufacturing, construction and education and health services were the areas ahead of trade, transportation and utilities seeing either an increase in employment numbers or less of a decrease.
“It’s really good,” Hayden said about the trades job market. “... It’s all young people’s work.”
Though the sector hit its lowest employment numbers in 10 years in April at 49,900 statewide employees, the area has seen a several thousand employee increase in the past three months.
Jenna Mavrakis, Sheridan High School’s college connection center liaison, knows anecdotally students who graduated in the spring have reconsidered their choice to attend a four-year institution this fall because of COVID-19’s impact on higher education.
The University of Wyoming faced a 20% drop in fall enrollment before Gov. Mark Gordon set aside $57 million in grant payments to students affected by the pandemic in late August. Now UW is projecting a 500-student decline in enrollment compared to last year.
Mavrakis said she’s heard of students opting to attend Sheridan College because of its proximity to students’ homes and because it creates less of a financial burden, but the two-year college has seen a 13% drop in enrollment, as well.
In an early September poll conducted by Edward Jones and Morning Consult, 20% of respondents were more apt to take “a gap year” before continuing their schooling and 17% leaned more toward attending an in-person trade or vocational school.
Additionally, 43% of full-time undergraduates were employed in some capacity by their institution in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Education. With many amenities like gyms, dining halls and libraries closed to students at colleges, students could struggle to offset the cost of higher education.
“It’s definitely changing how kids are looking at going to college, if they even want to right now with the situation the way it is now,” Mavrakis said. “Pay a lot of money to go sit in a room like this and attend class virtually.”
Beside the trades, transportation and utilities industry continuing to recruit in-demand high school and college students and young graduates, Sheridan High School’s Next Level Coordinator Heidi Richins attests there’s a general demand for high school employees.
Richins typically has 50 students enrolled in her class to receive class credit at the high school for jobs they work either during the first or last class period of the day, but this year Richins has half as many students.
She attributes the decrease to parents who hesitate to allow their children to go back to work for health and safety reasons amid the pandemic and to shifting social factors that burden students — caring for younger siblings and managing mental and emotional strain.
“I think the job market for kids right now is great, and kids are in the driver’s seat,” Richins said. “They don’t like something somewhere, they can go down the street.”
Encouraging students to be good employees when they’re so in-demand proves to be more challenging for Richins during this time, though Hayden and Steve Lieneman, the sales manager at Vacutech, said they’re willing to train interested students in-house.
Lieneman said he looks for a positive attitude, a high school diploma and a base-understanding of sales and manufacturing from FFA involvement or related high school classes, like the one Christensen teaches, when he hires students.
“I don’t need somebody to come in here with 20 years of welding experience,” Lieneman said. “In some cases, that’s less desirable for us because they’ve obtained some bad habits.”
Teachers and employers said it’s still too early to fully understand how COVID-19 impacts high schoolers’ decisions to attend college and what careers they might pursue, but Mavrakis said the coronavirus might destigmatize careers in trade and force students to consider different careers.
“College is important,” Mavrakis said. “For a lot of students, that is the way to go, but not for every student, and it’s kind of hard to reach those kids in a lot of regards to say, ‘Hey, you may not want to go to the University of Wyoming, but you really enjoy your machine class here, have you thought about going to a tech school?’”