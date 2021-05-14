In the past 10 years, educators and communities have seen an increase in focus on mental health and social/emotional learning in schools. Sources of Strength serves as a cornerstone of that effort and remains popular in Sheridan County schools seeking to teach suicide prevention and support the health of students.
Six years ago, Hollis Hackman — career psychologist and former Sheridan County School District 2 board trustee — wanted to use his job experience to encourage mental health awareness and care, specifically suicide prevention curriculum in schools.
With help from other board members, Hackman established suicide prevention training in SCSD2.
“I wanted to get an evidence-based program going to intervene in an upstream fashion,” Hackman said. “Lots of programs try to intervene when there’s a crisis, teaching people to recognize warning signs and how to intervene then, and there’s a program called QPR along that model.”
Question, Persuade and Refer helps people recognize warning signs of suicide and reacts to those by encouraging people considering suicide to seek help.
“We were interested in something that got ahead of that so we weren’t responding in critical circumstances,” Hackman said.
Thus, integrating Sources of Strength into after-school offerings and health classes began at SCSD2. Trainings and offerings spread to Sheridan County School District 1 in the past few years and Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins intends to integrate the preventative education into the Sheridan County School District 3 community and curriculum.
The Sources of Strength club at SCSD2 features student leaders who organize and carry out events throughout the year focusing on the eight elements of the Sources of Strength wheel — spirituality, physical health, mental health, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities and generosity.
Since rolling out the program, Hackman said SCSD2 recorded no suicides and an increased percentage of students who, in prevention needs assessment surveys conducted every two years, said there is an adult in their life they can talk to or trust. In the last assessment, 87% of Sheridan County students recorded having a safe adult compared to 82% statewide.
“I think the program’s been very, very positive and well received at the high school,” Hackman said.
The program remains so successful in Sheridan County that Perkins hopes to spread the success of Sheridan County Prevention’s relationships with the local school districts to other prevention programs in other counties throughout the state.
While students lead the charge in addressing mental health in schools, adult educators and community members receive training that in turn allows them to train other community members. Older generations have opened up to talking about mental health and trauma from their past that may contribute to suicidal ideation.
“I think there’s an awareness that’s coming from the older generations, but I also think there definitely is a gap,” Perkins said, mentioning parents of current young adults who may be less aware of childhood traumas contributing to suicidal ideation among peers, family and friends.
Part of that awareness, Perkins said, has improved through another system called ACE — Adverse Child Experience — that helps determine how past trauma impacts overall health of an adult. Research from ACEs proves enlightening to many, Perkins said, and several at the state level have worked to provide information and help through early childhood development symposiums and educational seminars.
“What we know is if those aren’t addressed, then there’s those issues early on,” Perkins said. “That investment in early childhood is so important.”
Fourth-year Tongue River Elementary School Principal Annie Griffin served her first 20 years in education teaching kindergarten through high school-aged students. As a principal, Griffin promotes kindness and overall health and wellness with students K-12. With the belief that teaching cannot successfully occur if social and emotional wellness has not been addressed, teachers all across the Tongue River Valley spend the first 20 minutes of each school day completing either Second Step or Sources of Strength curriculum education. Sometimes those 20 minutes include bookwork from established curriculum, breaking down different elements of the SOS wheel or teaching younger students how to resolve conflict with a friend on the playground. Other times teachers move “off-script,” as Griffin referred to it, facilitating heart-to-heart discussions about classroom behavior.
Griffin emphasizes a culture of kindness, starting with her students and working into the families of TRE and the district. Taking time for social and emotional health may be difficult sometimes, especially as academic requirements loom over teachers, but staff remain dedicated to preserving that focus for the well-being of students.
“It’s a priority,” Griffin said. “It’s something that we have said ‘That is a priority.’ We can’t educate the whole child if we don’t put time aside for what we value.
“I think when you value something, when you feel like it’s such an important piece to their overall success, then you make time for it,” she continued.
Awareness surrounding the need to find a balance between teaching academics and life skills has grown over the years, particularly in Wyoming. The state topped the U.S. in suicide deaths in 2019 and has consistently been in the top five over the last two decades. Suicide was the second-leading cause of death next to unintentional injury for ages 15-24, 25-34 and 35-44 in Wyoming in 2019. A total of 21 15- to 24-year-olds died of suicide, compared to 24 25- to 34-year-olds and 43 35- to 44-year-olds. No suicides were reported in 2019 in the 10-14 age range in Wyoming, all according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Recent legislation tasked Wyoming lawmakers with requiring suicide prevention curriculum in all school districts statewide. Not passing once during the 2021 in-person session, the bill was re-proposed by individual legislators before failing again in the House Committee of the Whole. Several legislators hesitated requiring another unfunded mandate for districts, especially considering the budget crisis facing the state’s education system.
Perkins said there are some places where schools need formal, legislative changes to help promote statewide mental health training, even though some schools and communities do a good job of addressing the issue through school districts and community prevention managers.
“As humans, we all know we don’t change unless we have to. We all stay in our lane, our rut,” Perkins said. “What I see is without that change, it’s again our young people — that’s our best resource for Wyoming — that are suffering.
“We aren’t just No. 1 in suicide in the nation this year, it’s been for, what, 15-20 years,” she continued. “Obviously, what we’re doing right now is not working well, so how do we have to change it that that is something that will change on that state level?”
State statute recently added requirements for suicide prevention training for faculty and staff, aiding in prevention efforts by teaching those on the front line of student interactions how to detect students who may need help. In addition, Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets monthly and is ramping up efforts to train citizens outside of the school districts in suicide prevention. Perkins, who chairs the coalition as prevention manager, led discussions in early April about events to increase prevention efforts, like a lighthearted, community-gathering hike scheduled for later this fall, QPR trainings and film screenings of prevention movie “The Ripple Effect,” all at no charge to community members.
The coalition intends this year to increase support for suicide survivors — family and friends who’ve lost people to suicide — by restarting a former support group. Schools have also increased counselor outreach in SCSD2 to help students while in the educational system.
Students, community members and educators continue to provide education in Sheridan County to remove stigmas related to mental health and prevent avoidable deaths in the future through proactive approaches already in place.