It’s a phrase Erin Kilbride, executive director of the Tongue River Valley Community Center, has heard more than once, and as someone who runs a center full of activities for teenagers — from structured game nights to a less structured place to play air hockey, ping pong and foosball — she struggles with it.
The misconception speaks to the difficulty of providing after-school services to teenagers in Sheridan County, Kilbride said.
“I think there is a lot to do, but anybody who provides these services has to walk a thin line between providing too much structure and not enough,” Kilbride said. “It has to be active and engaging for them to get involved. They don’t want it to be like school. They want to do things on their own and be with their friends. But, at the same time, they are not adults yet. Someone has to supervise them, and if they don’t have adults driving the activity, they are more likely to get bored.
“So it’s not that there isn’t anything for kids to do, but maybe we, as adults, haven’t figured out the best way to strike that balance and create environments where teenagers really want to be.”
Seth Ulvestad, executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District, agreed.
“I think there’s a lot to do for kids age 4 or 5 through 12 or 13,” Ulvestad said. “But there might be a gap for junior high and high school kids. Not that we don’t offer anything, but we don’t always have our fingers on the pulse of what they want to do. They don’t necessarily want to be supervised and offering programs that strike the balance between independence and supervision can be a challenge.”
Still, that difficulty hasn’t stopped a variety of Sheridan County organizations from striving to provide local middle school students with places where they can not only have fun, but grow, learn and thrive between the final school bell and dinner time.
“I feel it’s important to have a positive influence in youth lives, especially at this age,” said Erica Bainter, sports program director at the Sheridan County YMCA. “We need to show kids how to use their bodies and energies in the right way, and that’s what we strive to do every day.”
“A lot of what we’re building during the after-school time is social interaction, and social-emotional support,” said Hailey Knape, after-school program coordinator at Sheridan Junior High School. “Middle school is a pivotal time for that growth. Interaction with peers their age can help build confidence and social skills they might be lacking. If we do things right, these kids can build friendships they will take with them into high school and beyond.”
While several options exist, the following five lead the charge in after-school offerings for students of all ages, but especially middle-schoolers.
Sheridan County YMCA
Erica Bainter admitted that, while the Y attracts a lot of younger students, “attendance kind of drops off around middle school” as students have more freedom and less structured ways to spend their after-school time.
But that doesn’t mean the Y isn’t interested in courting middle-grade students, Bainter said, and they provide a robust series of offerings for that age group.
“We want to be a good spot for kids to hang out and have fun,” Bainter said.
Among the after-school offerings at the Y are sports like dodgeball, soccer and basketball along with arts programming like boys and girls choirs and the Scriveners literacy group. In addition to athletic and academic opportunities, the YMCA also helps students build valuable life skills through their FUSE program, Bainter said.
The sessions are held monthly from December through May and help students develop valuable skills — from first aid and CPR to workplace professionalism — through trainings and interactive discussions. Each session also includes a fun activity, ranging from skiing and ice skating to rock climbing and hiking.
FUSE, Fun, Unified, Streamlined and Empowering, serves as a lead-in to the YMCA’s summer camp season, which offers plenty of opportunities for pre-teens and young teenagers — from “resident camps” including wilderness backpacking and hunter safety to science offerings at the Phorge Makerspace, where students will learn the basics of 3-D printing and laser cutting.
The YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St. in Sheridan and offers income-based scholarship applications for regular activities and summer camps.
Tongue River Valley Community Center
Flexibility is the name of the game for the Tongue River Valley Community Center, which has two locations — one in Dayton and one in Ranchester.
“We try to not make it so structured that it’s like an extension of school,” Kilbride said. “We try to let students have a little bit of freedom and a little bit of flexibility. More than anything, our students just want a place to hang out, and we want to give them a safe place to do that. “
The center’s Ranchester campus provides a place for students to come after school and spend time with their friends — whether it’s sitting and talking, playing air hockey or working out in the center’s weight room, Kilbride said.
But the center does offer structured opportunities for middle school students as well, Kilbride said. Middle school game nights provide regular opportunities for students to play together, as do cross-country ski trips.
The Wyoming Girls on the Run, formerly Run Girl Run, program provides opportunities for girls to get active and also benefit from positive mentor relationships. Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation offers rod-building and fly-tying opportunities.
The Tongue River Valley Community Center offers both family and youth memberships and currently serves between 10 and 20 middle school students, Kilbride said.
Sheridan Junior High School
From podcasting to video game creation, Sheridan Junior High School offers unique after-school activities for students. And students are visiting in droves — close to 150 in an average week, according to Knape.
“In the past few years, participation has definitely increased,” Knape said. “There has definitely been more of a want and need for after-school classes, and we’re trying to fill that gap.”
Currently, the program offers seven different opportunities for students. Those include: a daily study club, which provides a structured environment for homework completion; a creative writing club where students can workshop their written works; a “commit to fit” exercise club; a Javascript coding club where students are developing their own video game; a podcasting club; tabletop gaming featuring games like Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering; and a hunter safety course.
With the exception of hunter safety, all the clubs are overseen by SJHS staff, Knape said. While the hunter safety and tabletop gaming clubs are especially popular this semester, Knape said she’s proud of the diversity offered to students.
Knape is always evaluating offerings and finding new ways to attract students. Previous clubs offered included comic creation, gardening and sports psychology.
“I’m always asking if we want to keep a club for the future and, if so, how we can improve it,” Knape said. “We’re doing great, but we always want to keep providing new opportunities for our students.”
Sheridan Junior High offers after-school programming from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Sheridan Recreation District
The Bighorn Mountains are right in Sheridan County’s backyard, and the Sheridan Recreation District aims to ensure locals utilize the landscape.
“I think the outdoors is one of our biggest assets, and kids want to take advantage of that,” Ulvestad said. “They see all this media surrounding these activities — movies like ‘Free Solo’ (about rock climber Alex Honnold), and they want to experience it for themselves.”
In addition to traditional sports programs like football and baseball, the recreation district offers a variety of summer programs designed to get middle school students out in the Bighorns, through collaborations with Bighorn Mountain Guides and the Antelope Butte Foundation.
A rock-climbing course, led by local climber and educator Nick Flores, takes students into the Tongue River Canyon, South Piney Creek Canyon and Steamboat Point. A series of “Fresh Air Fridays” take students on hikes to such locations as Shell Falls, Paradise Falls and Coney Lake. Outdoor adventure camps mix climbing instruction by Flores with practical skills such as outdoor survival skills and leave no trace ethics.
“It’s great to get them outside to learn these skills they can take with them their whole lives,” Ulvestad said. “We want to offer activities our area is really known for and hopefully build passions that last for years to come.”
Sheridan Kids Life
Sheridan Kids Life, a nonprofit Christian youth organization in Sheridan, currently serves more than 460 Sheridan County youth. In fact, participation in the organization’s middle school programming was growing so rapidly, Kids Life suspended the programming for a few months this spring to restructure it and ensure it best meets the needs of local students.
Kids Life offers “hangtime” for middle school students Monday through Thursday after school. Hangtime is essentially free time for students to use the facility’s gym, game room, study hall and outdoor games.
“We just have different games and activities in our building,” Kids Life Programming Coordinator Taylor King said. “So it might be like dodgeball or basketball, or we might have board games going on or painting, something like that.”
Fridays bring the weekly clubs, which offer unique opportunities for fun, fellowship and faith, King said.
“It’s basically youth group,” King said. “Kids come in, we have dinner for them and someone shares a story from the Bible or some sort of biblical message. We’ll generally play one organized game on those nights or have some kind of free time as well.”
Kids Life also hosts a club for Tongue River Middle School students at the Tongue River Community Center Wednesday evenings.
Kids Life programming is currently offered at no cost, although registration is required for all participants.