On Saturday nights when Cretcia Ahern Overman was a girl, she would often awake to the sound of tapping feet and roaring fiddles, banjos and guitars.
On these nights, Overman fell asleep beneath a few chairs in the corner, on a makeshift bed of coats tossed off in the evening’s festivities. When she stirred and opened her eyes, Overman saw nothing but pairs of feet, tied into fine shoes and gliding across the floor. Soon enough, an adult would pull Overman, blinking, from her nest among the stacked coats and onto the Arvada Community Hall’s wide dance floor.
Partygoers loved to watch the little ones dance, Overman related to local scholar Ariel Downing for her dissertation on the history of music in the Powder River basin. When they weren’t tucked under chairs or nestled in wagon-bed straw, children — from toddlers to preteens — were hauled onto the dance floor and made to whirl the night away with the adults.
There was a time in Sheridan County history when experiences like Overman’s were common, when dance halls — and dances — spotted the Sheridan County countryside and ranch families would travel from as far away as Montana to join in the festivities. Families would regularly push aside furniture or roll away rugs and dance into the early hours of the morning. One publication by the Weston County Historical Society and Weston County Museum states these dances were omnipresent in rural Wyoming from just after statehood until the mid-1960s.
Throughout this period, dances and other musical gatherings were deeply interwoven into the fabric of ranch life, an important element of socialization that brought together friends and neighbors who may not see each other for months at a time, Downing explained.
“Ranch folk in northeast Wyoming generally acknowledge that music has a meaningful place in their lives,” Downing wrote. “Whether they actively participate in musical activities or not, most…believe that they are a link in the chain of cowboy tradition, and nearly all take part, one way or another, in the music of the ranching culture to which they belong.”
So what happened? Why did the dance halls disappear? In the past hundred years or so, a few nails have been driven into the coffin of regular dances in Sheridan County, contributing to the falling-out-of-fashion of the very dances that were once integral to life in the area.
The first was a series of dance hall arsons.
In the 1920s, Sheridan residents formed a habit of building new dance halls in the southwestern part of the county.
Proprietors first erected the Big Horn Dance Hall, just past the town of Big Horn, in September 1923. It boasted a piano and a gleaming 60-by-100-foot dance floor. One July 1924 advertisement in the Sheridan Press-Enterprise inviting visitors to the hall said, “You had better cut your throat than miss this.”
Another hall, on Big Horn Avenue 3 miles south of Sheridan, was called Flores Pavilion. Its construction was nearly complete in September 1924, when Sheridan’s newspaper-dubbed “fire bug” first appeared.
It began just after midnight Sept. 7, 1924, when the Big Horn Dance Hall’s night watchman awoke “to find the entire building a mass of flames,” a journalist for the Post-Enterprise wrote at the time. The hall’s new piano and glimmering dance floor warped and cracked in the blaze; the night watchman barely escaped. The firelight and column of smoke rising from the burning dance hall was visible from Sheridan, some 10 miles away.
When the Sheridan Fire Department arrived at 1 a.m., the main hall was nearly reduced to ash, newspaper accounts said. The firefighters used water from Little Goose Creek to save some of the hall’s outbuildings as about 30 onlookers watched the blaze smolder into the early hours of the morning.
Ten days later, a familiar story appeared in the newspaper: “Another dance hall destroyed by fire,” the Post-Enterprise’s headline read Sept. 16, 1924. A week before it was scheduled to host its inaugural dance, Flores Pavilion burned down.
This time, an oil can, sold earlier that week by a tinsmith on West Works Street, was found in a ditch near the blazing building. It smelled strongly of kerosene, the newspaper reported.
Pressure grew for police to find and capture the arsonist. The two burned dance halls represented a monetary loss of more than $30,000 — more than $215,000 today — and the halls’ proprietors were looking for answers. The Big Horn Entertainment Company offered a $3,000 reward for the capture of the “fire bug” responsible for the Big Horn blaze. Shortly after Flores Pavilion burned, the state of Wyoming offered up an additional $500 in reward money, increasing the potential reward to nearly $60,000 in 2022 dollars.
“It is high time for every Sheridan citizen to become a self-appointed deputy to halt these depredations,” an editorial in the Post-Enterprise said.
Deputies found someone to arrest hours after the blaze was extinguished. George Nick, brother of the night watchman who nearly died in the Big Horn Dance Hall fire, was taken into custody. But Nick pleaded not guilty to the accusations of arson, and the charges against him were soon dismissed due to insufficient evidence.
The cases went cold. The Post-Enterprise reported “no new developments in ‘fire bug’ plot;” the Wyoming State Tribune in Casper announced “mystery incendiary fires still unsolved.”
By the end of 1924, the arsonist remained at large. The fires were numbered among Sheridan’s criminal events in a New Year’s retrospective by the Post-Enterprise but never resulted in any formal prosecution.
By the 1930s, dance halls had become a common place for criminal mischief.
“Youths and others who follow the practice of draining gasoline tanks of automobiles parked near public dance halls will be shown little mercy by county authorities,” a journalist for The Sheridan Press reported in June 1931.
The next dancing hall disaster in Sheridan County arrived two decades after the spate of arsons, in 1946, when Sheridan County briefly banned dancing.
On Aug. 12, 1946, an article in The Sheridan Press announced all dance halls in the county, including rural community halls where weekly dances were routinely held and taverns or cocktail lounges that offered dancing, were ordered closed by the Sheridan County Medical Society.
The society shuttered the dance halls, along with theaters, roller rinks and all other public gathering places for children 16 and younger, to halt the spread of infantile paralysis, or polio. At the time, Sheridan County was home to nine of the 20 active cases of polio in Wyoming, making it the highest total number of cases in any county in the state irrespective of population.
“[Members of the society] felt it necessary to take immediate action to halt dancing and other activities that could prove the means of transmitting the disease, at least until the peak danger months are past,” a Press journalist wrote at the time.
The shutdown was relatively short-lived. Although newspaper articles from the time do not indicate when the dancing ban was lifted, dancing had resumed by February 1947, when the Ranchester Business Men and Town Council hosted a polio benefit dance.
A few decades later, regular dances — as well as the rural dance halls that had once dotted the county — had largely disappeared.
Despite its few months of dancelessness in 1947, Sheridan still offers some places — and occasions — in which locals and visitors can find themselves on the dance floor.
A handful of dance halls still smatter the Sheridan County countryside. Croghan’s Hall, for instance, still exists above the Dayton Mercantile, the building’s modern-day owners Elaine Stevens and Craig Boheler said. Although it’s not currently used for dancing, the owners have promised never to touch the hall’s spring- and horsehair-filled dance floor. Kearny Community Hall in Banner and Dayton Community Hall still stand, too.
Until recently, the Big Horn Mountain Polka Club gathered to dance in Sheridan’s American Legion Hall and Elks Club. The club was dismantled in early 2022 due to lack of membership, club organizer George Arzy explained.
“There are no more polka people around,” Arzy said.
Today, the best known of Sheridan’s dances is a street dance, held the Friday and Saturday nights of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week. The celebration blocks off the downtown portion of Main Street and Grinnell Plaza to allow attendees to move freely from bar to bar and between bands at each end of the street, street dance organizer Grant Pedigo said. Although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020’s street dance and limited 2021’s street dance, Pedigo said the event nonetheless offered residents and tourists an occasion to flow freely through downtown Sheridan and enjoy the hoedown.
Bars host live music and dancing throughout the year.
Several Sheridan nonprofits — including Future Farmers of America, the Big Horn Equestrian Center, schools and others — also host fundraisers that involve dancing. FFA’s annual Barn Bash offers dancers and opportunity to cut loose and enjoy live music while supporting a worthy cause, FFA alumna and organizer Tina Kaminsky said. Meanwhile, the Big Horn Equestrian Center’s Winter Ball, hosted each year on the first Saturday in December, offers Sheridan County residents a venue to don black tie or elegant western clothing, support the equestrian center, and dance the night away, BHEC owner Sheila Blackburn said.
“It's a great place to hear great music, to dance, to eat fine foods, to see friends…” Blackburn said of the Winter Ball. “People look forward to it every year.”
This article was reported with archival assistance from The Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.