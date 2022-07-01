All are invited to a tribute to history and hope; to be part of a continuing Sheridan WYO Rodeo story begun in July 1951, which grew into “an interracial project in human relations,” a message as relative today as it was 70 years ago.
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Trail End State Historic Site Arboretum, the Miss Indian America Collective will dedicate trees as a living tribute to history and hope. In June 2022, the Kendrick Park Arboretum’s ground was smudged and a prayer was offered for this area of the park and for the trees before they were planted. These trees are now the children of Mother Earth and represent thankfulness to the people of Sheridan, the Crow, the Northern Cheyenne, the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho for believing the idea of making this part of their world better was truly worth the effort. Not only did these local tribes participate, but tribes from across the country gathered in Sheridan.
The Miss Indian America Collective’s tribute to history began in July 1951 when two of the top three Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen finalists were Crow young women: Margo Real Bird and Lucy Yellow Mule. In the years preceding the eventual selection of Lucy Yellow Mule as the first Indian woman to serve as Sheridan’s rodeo queen, there was an anti-Indian sentiment prominently displayed in Sheridan. One of the first local townspeople to recognize the need for corrective action was Howard Sinclair. “Do you see that tree?” Donald Deernose asked, pointing to a tree in his front yard in Crow Country. “That is where All American Days and Miss Indian America got started.” These stories of the early days of All American Indian Days provide a rich inheritance for all. Due to collective efforts, Sheridan was recognized by The Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The George Washington Medal was presented during the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 1953, recognizing Sheridan for outstanding achievement in promoting better understanding between the American Indian and non-Indian, and the elimination of racial discrimination.
The hope of The Miss Indian America Collective is to continue this community spirit of Sheridan with the planting of trees. Together with the Sheridan Parks Department a diverse species of trees were selected to add to the existing arboretum. These trees will be a site of hope, that people will enjoy their beauty in addition to educating the public about the sustainability of these particular species of trees. The cooperative venture meets the mission of the Sheridan Parks Department, “to care for and enhance our parks, pathways, open space and cemetery, and improve our quality of life by providing the highest quality public service, maintenance and development.” The Miss Indian America Collective looks forward to the addition of more trees and park benches as collective funding allows.
Stories provide a rich inheritance for all. May participation in this dedication add to the story of All American Indian Days, The Miss Indian America Pageant and Sheridan, Wyoming. The event will take place Friday, July 29, 10-11 a.m. at the arboretum in Sheridan.