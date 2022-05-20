With three albums and another on the way, nationwide gigs scattered throughout a summer lineup and a recent debut in Dubai, fans often share their surprise with The Two Tracks band members when they find out the foursome doesn’t perform full time.
In fact, three of the four band members have full-time jobs and all four of them have families with children. That’s why they practice so late — 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, typically, unless they need to move things around to fit a band member’s family schedule or busy season of work.
For The Two Tracks, it’s about playing music they like, trying something new and having fun during their off-hours.
“It’s our side hustle that’s turning into a great side hustle,” lead singer Julie Szewc said. “It’s turning into something really meaningful in all of our lives.”
Percussionist Fernando Serna and Szewc first started collaborating musically through mutual musician friends in Bozeman, Montana. The two would write together while supporting each other in their separate endeavors.
Szewc and Serna combined with initial guitarist Aaron Asher to form the beginnings of The Two Tracks. When Asher left to pursue his master’s degree at the University of Wyoming, the two replaced the band member with bass guitarist Taylor Phillips, who played in a band with Serna. The three played in bars every other Friday throughout Sheridan, where they all ended up living, to gain exposure in live performing and learn how to successfully piece together sets.
Shortly after, Dave Huebner completed what is today’s band and the group of four boast three albums with a fourth on the way.
The Two Tracks’ self-titled debut album in 2016 was voted Wyoming’s Best Album by Wyoming Public Radio. The band most recently traveled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to perform at the World Expo 2020 by invitation from Global Ties U.S., which found the band through the Wyoming Arts Council.
The band doesn’t claim to need Nashville-level fame but instead relishes in supporting and growing the thriving arts culture in Sheridan and bringing people together.
“(Live music) is one of those things that can bring everyone together when they’re not together because they have such different views on life,” Serna said. “Music has a tendency to do that.”
Each band member — outside of retired Serna — works full time while also raising children. Szwec is an associate broker with ERA Carroll Realty in Sheridan; Huebner is a marketing specialist and Phillips works in his family business. Live music is what connected the group initially, and they will continue bringing people together through the live music experience.