Mount Hope Cemetery, Big Horn
James Newton Perry was buried in Big Horn’s Mount Hope Cemetery in 1896. Today, he is one of nearly 800 known burials — comprised of about 700 marked and 100 unmarked graves — that have taken place at the cemetery over its nearly 140-year history.
The territorial cemetery began in 1885, when Big Horn was the largest town in the area and more new settlers were homesteading in Big Horn than other parts of the county, said Judy Slack, a local historian and a member of one of several families that have cared for Mount Hope Cemetery. The cemetery, situated on a hill just east of Big Horn, was — and still is — dedicated to people living within the Big Horn Fire District and their families.
“A meeting of citizens interested in locating and improving cemetery grounds for the use of Big Horn and vicinity was held…” Henry A. Coffeen, future U.S. representative for Wyoming and newly-appointed secretary of the then-unnamed Big Horn cemetery, wrote in the minutes of the cemetery organizers’ first meeting in February 1885.
From its inception, a few families in Big Horn took responsibility for the cemetery, digging graves, meeting with families and occasionally clearing away the brush and wildflowers that grow around the graves. The Garber family was the first, Slack said; a Garber has been involved in opening and closing of every Mount Hope grave since the cemetery’s founding.
After the cemetery fell into some disrepair in the early 20th century, several more Big Horn families — the Berrys, the Coates, the Curries — joined in, volunteering their time to place flowers and flags on certain graves, repair pipes and clear out items left on graves. Slack said her parents, Jack and Helen Currie, were involved in cemetery cleanup efforts in the 1950s, her mother laying out flowers and serving as the cemetery board’s treasurer and her father marking veterans’ graves and planting trees with local Boy Scouts. Mona Brown, born Mona Coates, now holds the treasurer’s spot while Slack serves as secretary, and both have family members buried on Mount Hope hill.
“If you’re born a Garber or a Coates or a Currie or a Berry, it is your birthright to serve on the board,” Slack said.
There are stories, of course, of those who inhabit the cemetery, but most are relatively tame, Brown said. Two graves belong to a soldier and a county commissioner involved in the Johnson County Cattle War. Another one is filled with Prohibition-era booze, a long-since-unnecessary hiding place for one nearby rancher’s stash. A few more mark the final resting place of bygone ladies of the night. For the most part, though, the graves mark deaths of the past, Slack said, like mothers and babies who died in childbirth and victims of scarlet fever, diphtheria or other maladies.
“There’s nobody buried here who was even a bit famous,” Slack said.
But for a few days in 1896, the name of James Newton Perry — and that of his wife, Mary Elizabeth Perry — were splashed in ink across Sheridan County newspapers.
When Mary Elizabeth Perry awoke one spring morning in April 1896, she left her husband asleep in bed to start preparing breakfast. Mild-mannered, devout and intent on providing for her family, Perry worked to ensure her two children, 15-year-old Maggie Perry and 11-year-old Johnny Perry, were well-cared for throughout their childhood in a house on Canyon Ranch Road, local historian Sally Springer reported in “Big Horn City Tidbits of History.” Perry was even squirreling away savings for her daughter, storing her pennies in a sugar bowl in the kitchen.
Perry did this despite the family’s meager circumstances, which were largely caused by her husband. He was a heavy drinker with a tendency to use family funds to fuel his habit.
“Perhaps the kindest thing said about him was he was the town drunk,” Springer recounted.
Perry made sure to save her pennies outside of her husband’s sight, to ensure they would not be pilfered to purchase alcohol.
So when Perry made her way to the kitchen that morning to find her sugar bowl empty — her daughter’s pennies gone — she seethed. Her husband stumbled into bed the previous night, presumably having drunk the last drops of Perry’s savings.
She left the kitchen to split kindling for the morning’s stove. She grabbed the ax, the handle smooth in her hands. But rather than proceeding to the yard, she returned to her bedroom — dazed and ax in hand— to deliver a blow to her husband’s head, The Sheridan Post announced in the next morning’s paper under the headline, “A Murderous Assault.”
“She went out to split kindling for the stove and, without knowing, she evidently decided to split Mr. Perry,” Springer wrote.
Neighbors gathered around the house, summoned by the cries of the two Perry children. A doctor, too, was called out to render what services he could, but James Newton Perry died of the injury the same day.
By the time Perry was taken into Sheridan County sheriff custody that morning, staunch speculation about her state-of-mind swirled. During her arrest, Perry seemed to have no knowledge of what she’d done, rambling instead about her husband getting hurt, a reporter from The Sheridan Post wrote.
“Grave as the crime would appear upon first thought, mature deliberation would satisfy any fair-minded person that the woman must have been laboring under a temporary aberration at the time the deed was done and that she is more to be pitied than condemned,” one Post journalist announced April 16, 1896.
“The doctor says there is no doubt but what Mrs. Perry is insane,” the Evanston News-Register reported a few days later.
The next week, a jury of six men found Perry insane, sentencing her to an indefinite term in the Wyoming State Hospital — then known simply as an insane asylum, The Sheridan Daily Journal reported. Although she was not present at the hearing, Perry was transferred to the state hospital the next day.
Her husband was buried at Mount Hope Cemetery.
For Slack and Brown, their respective roles on the cemetery’s board are community services, intended to honor and maintain Big Horn’s history. The two women recognize the names carved on nearly every grave on the hill.
While Sheridan County may have changed since local leaders held their first meeting to establish the cemetery back in 1885 — Brown admitted some newer residents of the area may not even know Mount Hope Cemetery exists — the inhabitants of the cemetery are nonetheless the foundation of the community, Brown and Slack agreed. Managing the cemetery is both family tradition and an act of respect for the dead, including their own family members.
“It’s just part of our responsibility to one another, to help…those who have passed,” Slack said. “Some of these families, this is it. There’s no children or grandchildren, but somebody has to continue taking care of the graves.”
In the case of Mount Hope Cemetery, Slack, Brown and the other members of the cemetery’s board are that somebody, ensuring graves and those inside them — from Big Horn pioneers to James Newton Perry — are well-maintained.
Sunnybrook Cemetery, Clearmont
Sunnybrook Cemetery started with a gunfight. Or so the legend goes.
The cemetery stands above Clearmont in Sheridan County, overlooking railroad tracks and U.S. Highway 14 East. A series of graves sit inside Sunnybrook’s gates, along with sagebrush, cacti and knee-high grass.
Most of the graves, though, are unmarked. The cemetery hosts 41 graves in total, ranging from marked headstones to fenced-in plots to rocks and crosses — bearing no indication of the deceased’s name or identity — marking burial points. Beyond these identifiable graves, shallow indentations in the dirt, notably distinct from the hill’s coarse terrain, also indicate likely burial spots on the hill.
No records exist indicating who exactly is buried on the hill, explained Ira Roadifer of the Clearmont Historical Group. The historical group keeps a running list of about 32 people known to be buried in the cemetery, while some below the hill’s surface are unidentified.
According to local lore, this total of unidentified dead includes the cowboy who lent the cemetery its name, Roadifer said.
One day in the early 1890s — when Clearmont was a booming railroad town and a major livestock shipping point for large cattle ranches — a cowboy left his ranch in Ucross to visit one of the community’s saloons. Back then, the town was known as a raucous railroad community — to such an extent that some called it “bloody Clearmont,” Roadifer said — and a good place to have a drink.
The Ucross cowboy had a thirst for a particular drink: Sunny Brook, a now-defunct brand of Kentucky bourbon.
The Ucross cowboy also had a propensity for brandishing his pistol and shooting it in the air, especially after a few rounds of his favorite beverage, Roadifer said. Most of Clearmont’s residents paid little attention to this habit.
That is, until a Texas cowboy saw the Ucross cowboy’s shooting habit. The Texas cowboy — new to town and clueless of the man’s gun-toting tendency — shot down the Ucross cowboy, claiming he’d shot him in self-defense.
“No one paid [the Ucross cowboy] much attention until a Texas cowboy shot him dead,” said one Clearmont Historical Group recounting of the cowboy’s tale.
The residents of Clearmont buried the Ucross cowboy on the little hill, making him the first official resident of the town’s cemetery, Roadifer said. Unsure of what to call the graveyard, the burial party granted it the name of the Ucross cowboy’s favorite drink, Sunnybrook.
Today, the Ucross cowboy still rests beneath the sagebrush, cacti and tall grasses on the hill, joined there by Clearmont residents of the last 130 years. Although the cemetery is located on private property, government documents indicate the town of Clearmont and the landowners entered into an agreement in 2004 allowing access to the cemetery in exchange for town maintenance of the space. Clearmont residents have been burying their dead on the hillside plot of land for more than a century now, including the cemetery’s most recent burial in 2020, Roadifer said.
The cemetery’s sign, designed by local students, pays homage to the Ucross cowboy with two upended bottles of Sunny Brook whiskey.
Monarch Lutheran Cemetery, Ranchester
The Monarch Lutheran Cemetery, situated on private property off Interstate 90, consists of a handful of squat graves surrounded by a criss-crossing metal gate. Now, local historians are compiling a more comprehensive history of the cemetery and those buried there.
In some ways, Monarch Lutheran Cemetery mirrors other rural cemeteries across Sheridan County. Established in 1907, the cemetery was intended for a particular group of people: employees of the Monarch Mining Company, which donated the site for that purpose according to a Sheridan Semiweekly Enterprise article announcing the foundation of the cemetery. Many of those buried in the plot are children and others who succumbed to the challenges of life in early 20th century Wyoming — starvation, influenza, childbirth.
In other ways, the cemetery is unique. It offers a clear glimpse into Polish and Eastern European immigration to Sheridan County, said Carrie Edinger, historical program manager for the Sheridan Community Land Trust. After emigrating to Wyoming in search of mining jobs, these immigrants needed a place to bury their dead, the cemetery indicates. One grave — that of a 3-month-old baby who died of starvation in 1917 — is marked with the Polish phrase, “Tu odpoczywa dziecci,” meaning “here children rest,” recounted local historian Cynde Georgen in a 2010 article on the cemetery’s history in The Sheridan Press.
“It also shows the range of the ethnic backgrounds that came to this area [and] their hardships,” Edinger said of Monarch Lutheran Cemetery.
For Edinger, the cemetery presented a challenge until earlier this year. After some preliminary research at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Wyoming Room, Edinger found there was no map of the cemetery’s layout or any visuals of the cemetery’s collection of graves. That information is essential to informing family members or in helping researchers identify who exactly is buried in Monarch and where.
In response to this dearth of information, Edinger planned a hands-on history event in May. More than two dozen volunteers descended on the cemetery and, in addition to the standard cemetery cleanup activities of scrubbing gravestones and whacking weeds, started to document the marked graves remaining in Monarch.
The results of this inquiry, Edinger said, were three separate maps of the cemetery. The first charts the locations of the cemetery’s graves, including digital photos of each headstone. The second map shows where volunteers believe unmarked graves were placed, based on the locations of stone outlines or markers that do not indicate the descendent’s name. Finally, volunteers compiled a list of names of people known to be interred in Monarch Lutheran Cemetery, based on funeral home records and names listed on tombstones.
When volunteers finalize these three maps this fall, they’ll go to The Wyoming Room, Edinger said. The local history treasure trove was an obvious choice to house the product of this research: The Wyoming Room already has a collection of information on local cemeteries — including a full binder on rural cemeteries — as well as funeral home records and obituaries, Wyoming Room Manager Debra Raver said.
The information compiled by Edinger’s team will fill in existing gaps in The Wyoming Room’s records and ensure anyone conducting research in The Wyoming Room — which Raver said includes historians and genealogists from Sheridan County, across the U.S. and around the world — have access to the potentially relevant information interred in Monarch Lutheran Cemetery.
“We are a repository for the county, for people to be able to access the information that could be lost otherwise. A lot of this would be lost if there wasn’t a repository for it,” Raver said.
Essentially, Raver and Edinger explained, preserving these records keeps the cemetery’s history and the stories its inhabitants tell — from what Edinger called the “great American immigration process” of Eastern Europeans settling in Wyoming to the impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic in Sheridan County — alive.