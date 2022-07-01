This summer, cattle will get a 3-foot longer head start during team roping events.
Organizers hope the change will bring the action into the arena, Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board President Billy Craft explained.
“We changed team roping for one primary reason. Our team roping has not been a great event over the past few years,” Craft said. “Our score is short enough that it has become a chuck and duck. Those guys take two jumps, throw their rope and dive left. We have so many misses because they are trying to rope so fast, because in order to win it, you have to be down and dirty.”
The score, in simple terms, is the length of the head start that the animal gets before the contestant can leave the box, Craft explained. A score varies from venue to venue and even from event to event. The board has lengthened the score to give the cattle an additional 3 feet of a head start during team roping only.
The change means competitors will have to ride to their animal before they can rope, and the steer will likely be further out in the arena when the action begins.
“Three feet is a big deal,” Craft said. “We’re hoping it moves the actual catch farther down the arena so that it is not stacking up in that corner right by the gate.”
The change should make team roping more visible to spectators and will increase catches by a dramatic percentage Craft said.
Any change has to be approved by Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event representatives, and the board was prepared to debate the change. Craft said the lengthened catch was included in the WYO Rodeo’s list of ground rules, but they received no pushback.
“Obviously, they can see some merit as well, or they wouldn’t have approved it,” Craft said.
Among spectators, the change may not be noticeable except in that it will likely bring team roping action into a more visible part of the arena.
“It will be a better show for those watching, a better contest for those that are competing,” Craft said.
Competitors have no option but to rope short in the finals, and WYO Rodeo events are held in a large arena.
“We thought, let’s use it, and make it more of a cowboy event than a speed roping event,” Craft said. “This puts the competition back to where it was meant to be.”