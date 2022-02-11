Rural living has much to offer. The space between neighbors allows families to enjoy a little elbow room, raise animals, plant gardens and explore their surroundings. The wide open prairies and rolling hills also allow for privacy and serenity in a busy world.
Whether relocating to Sheridan County from another state or simply moving from a property in town, several factors can help those deciding on the best place for their new home.
Discover how rural you are
Definitions of rural differ, though many base a description on their own experiences. For example, the city of Sheridan may seem rural to someone from New York City, but large to a family from Ucross, which has a population of about 25.
The U.S. Census Bureau defines rural as any population, housing or territory not in an urban area and defines urban areas as those with a population of 50,000 or more. Under that definition, only Cheyenne and Casper fit as urban areas in the state of Wyoming, with populations reaching 62,132 and 59,038, respectively. Gillette is the next largest city in Wyoming with a population of 33,403.
While not urban by the U.S. Census Bureau standards, Sheridan County provides ample amenities from which to thrive. One consideration for families looking to move, though, should include which amenities they can and cannot live without.
Tailor expectations to what’s available
While Sheridan County boasts a few national chains and other conveniences found in metropolitan areas, the shops, services and people make small-town living special.
The closest mall is a couple hour drive in any direction, but downtown Sheridan boasts retail stores, coffee shops and restaurants that rival the quality in any big city. If a local business owner doesn’t have what you need in stock, they can often order it for you, and it’s possible they’ll keep it on hand in the future if they know you’ll need it.
Those locally spent dollars help support jobs, families, community initiatives and youth through donations and sponsorships.
Sheridan also has top-notch travel accommodations that include direct flights to Denver from the Sheridan County Airport, limited taxi services and a national bus service that stops in Sheridan.
And while public transportation isn’t as robust as a major city and most people need a vehicle for daily transportation around the community, many utilize the city of Sheridan pathways for their commute or jump on the fixed route bus service provided by Goose Creek Transit.
Research basic services needed for your home and family
While the city of Sheridan itself meets the definition of rural with a population of about 18,000 people, the other communities in Sheridan County offer even more rural conditions, which has proven to be a draw for many people relocating to the area.
Before moving to more remote areas of the county, check with previous homeowners, your realtor or neighbors to see what utility companies provide power and necessary services to your home. Multiple utility providers service Sheridan County, and where you live determines whether a home will have access to city, county or well water; natural gas or propane; and cable, fiber or satellite internet.
Sheridan County also experiences four full seasons, with winter months sometimes creating challenging travel conditions. While local, county and state road crews work diligently to maintain streets, crews prioritize emergency snow routes and major roadways. Allowing for extra travel time in the winter and being prepared for bad weather is vital for rural living. Residents of larger communities may also find wildlife along roadways surprising. From loose cattle on country roads to deer darting across a highway, rural driving requires sharp attention and preparedness.
Become familiar with local governments
Six legislators — two state senators and four state representatives — serve Sheridan County in their positions with the Wyoming State Legislature. Additionally, Sheridan County government includes five elected county commissioners and each incorporated city or town has an elected council.
While in larger communities, some find it difficult to connect with elected officials, Wyoming’s citizen legislature and small towns mean elected officials are often neighbors, friends, coaches, teachers and family. They often pride themselves on being accessible and open to meeting and communicating with constituents.
The Sheridan County Courthouse, located at 224 S. Main St., houses the county commission as well as county offices and services needed to complete vehicle registrations, receive marriage licenses and attend Sheridan County Circuit Court and any 4th Judicial District Court hearings.
The government for the city of Sheridan works from Sheridan City Hall, located at 55 E. Grinnell Plaza. City hall houses a customer service desk and is the location to apply for building permits, liquor licenses, public records requests and other needs.
Chat with locals
When trying to discover the best dentist in town or a local favorite eatery, chat with neighbors, business owners and others you happen upon in daily interactions. Most people will be happy to answer your inquiries with their personal preferences.
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce or Downtown Sheridan Association also have offices downtown, providing resources from brochures to staff well-versed on local offerings.
Become involved in local groups
The best way to learn about a community is to get involved. Sheridan, Dayton, Ranchester, Clearmont and each of the unincorporated towns provide myriad options to meet others — whether that means a membership to a local gym, volunteer hours at a nonprofit or an art class, options exist for nearly every interest.
Many service organizations host monthly meetings, fundraisers and events for all age groups. Youth activities center around schools and health facilities like the YMCA, Sheridan Recreation District and Tongue River Valley Community Center. A quick flip through The Sheridan Press and magazines will prove beneficial in seeking out a group fit specifically to one’s priorities and values.