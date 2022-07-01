Welcome, rodeo fans. What an absolute pleasure it is to once again be gathered here with all of you in this most wonderful of settings.
How fortunate are we to be located in an area so completely surrounded by nature’s beauty and bounty, in a region so “chock full” of history and in a community so unique as Sheridan, Wyoming. Blessed beyond description, is my take.
The board of directors have gone to great lengths to gather together a cast if you will, of the very best contract personnel, cowboys and cowgirls, animal athletes and all the other behind the scenes people and support necessary to provide you with the most exciting, entertaining and wholesome family entertainment to be found anywhere on earth. So, welcome to Sheridan, Wyoming, and to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. We hope you enjoy the color, pageantry, history and incredible athletic ability that will be on display by both animal and human athletes during the performances. We’re all very glad to see you.
I want to take this opportunity to share with you some thoughts that I feel are, at this time, extremely important to not only our community but to the wonderful western way of life that we so dearly cherish and enjoy.
Over the past couple of years, our community has experienced a tremendous influx of new members from a vast cross section of our nation. The Sheridan area has been discovered and is rapidly growing. People from all different walks of life, with widely varied backgrounds and perceptions are now our neighbors.
Many of us have witnessed the incredible, and sometimes unfortunate, changes that have taken place in other areas of our country that have gone through a similar experience. We need not fear those same consequences in our wonderful community. Everyone who has chosen to make this area their new home was enticed by the very things we all hold dear. The incredible beauty, the vibrance of the community and the amazing cultural diversity has been provided by all those people that have given so much of their time, treasure and talent over the years to make this area the absolute treasure trove that it is. We enjoy, to the fullest, the western way of life.
So, here’s my idea and suggestion: Let’s all get to know our new neighbors. There may well be one sitting right next to you tonight. Reach out, introduce yourself and welcome them. Find out what makes them tick and help guide them toward local groups with like interests. Let’s make a concerted effort to get all our new neighbors fully engaged in our community. Once they understand what it is that makes this place so unique and so attractive that they just had to make it home, they will come to guard our community’s identity just as zealously as we locals have done for years. Sounds simple to me.
So, while we enjoy this wonderful event we know as rodeo in this wonderful place we know and love, look around, reach out and get to know your neighbor. Together we can continue to enjoy our “Wild, WYO’d, wonderful western way of life” for years and generations to come.
We’re truly glad to see you all, and hope this evening provides you with an experience you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Welcome, all of you, to Sheridan and to the WYO Rodeo!