In the past, the winter season proved challenging for Sheridan County farmers and ranchers because of the arduous weather that came with it — snow, freezing temperatures and limited sunlight hours.
Now, what people may believe makes winters difficult for local ranchers doesn’t affect them as much. Instead, the lack of moisture and inflated feed prices cause more issues, threatening the livelihoods of those choosing the laborious occupation.
“If you asked me (what ranch life was like during the winter) 25 years ago, I would have immediately gone to talking about huge winter storms and the impact they have on livestock, needing to feed more,” Wyoming Stockgrowers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna said. “In recent years, it’s been some of the opposite. The impact of winter is if we don’t get much snowpack or work with moisture.”
Statewide, ranchers experience unique difficulties during the winter months. Sometimes, Sheridan County ranchers see a winter more true to what the season typically brings with snow and freezing temperatures. Other areas experience the dismal impacts of drought, causing struggles come spring and summer when haying operations start.
“It’s not a concern about getting through winter, it’s a concern about the winter inevitably going to impact the spring and summer,” Magagna said.
To be able to afford the ranching lifestyle, many operations include farming their own hay fields, either dryland or irrigated farming, grass hay or alfalfa. Some, like SR Cattle Company’s fourth generation rancher David Kane, operate both with the intention of mixing the feed types whenever necessary to supplement the herd’s intake.
“There is no normal,” said Kane, also the president of the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association. “You plan for the worst and hope for the best. For us, it’s important to make sure we have enough hay stockpiled that will cover us in case of a bad winter. That’s our best insurance policy and hope that we don’t use it all.”
In the past, Magagna said, ranchers trudged through large snowstorms and operated machinery to clear paths to feed livestock. Now ranchers pray for more precipitation year-round to survive dry winter months.
“The last two years — 2020 and 2021 — our dryland hay was almost nonexistent and we bought a lot of high-priced, real high-priced, hay, as well as culling down our cow herd so we didn’t have to buy as much. We did both,” said Kane, who operates more than 1,000 head.
Regardless, feeding cattle during the winter requires experience and a bit of calculation. Kane said he also supplements feed with minerals and salt, similar to humans, to up protein intake.
Cattle need to consume more calories the colder the weather, as they burn more to stay warm. Kane said the general rule of thumb is to feed cattle 2% of their body weight. So a 1,000-pound cow needs 20 pounds of feed each day. Kane said an easy way to gauge what to feed herds is to observe if the herd looks hungry right after you feed them or if feed is leftover the next day and adjust as needed.
“I just do it by experience,” Kane said. “I don’t necessarily have a number calculation that I use; I can kind of tell.”
A typical timeline for Kane’s operation, which varies from other ranches, he said, starts in November when ranchers wean spring calves, which are either sent to market or kept to increase the herd. Cattle are then pregnancy tested. Pregnant cows remain on the ranch while non-pregnant cows are sold.
In January, cattle are fed hay until the end of April. Calving begins around the first of March. By the first of May, irrigation begins. By mid-May, the calves that were born are branded, with neighbors helping neighbors to complete the task.
“We help the neighbors, the neighbors help us,” Kane said. “It’s a community thing.”
By late June, Kane said he begins harvesting hay while cattle graze on U.S. Forest Service land in July and August. Calves then go to market in August — Kane sells his stock at the Superior Livestock Auction in Sheridan — to be ready for a fall delivery.
The cattle are then gathered, given shots and weaned off their mothers in time to be shipped to buyers.
North of Sheridan, the Kerns family operates a cattle operation on land near Parkman and in Lodge Grass, Montana, as well as graze cattle on U.S. Forest Service land during the summer.
“The Pass Creek country, along the foot of this mountain, can be tough winter country sometime,” Dana Kerns said. “We generally figure it takes two to two and a half ton of hay per cow per winter. When you start multiplying that out times three, four, five hundred head of cows, you’ve got a full seven days a week job all winter.”
Kerns said December is their slowest time of year because they haven’t started feeding hay yet and most of the ranching is pretty much finished.
A tough couple years of the ranching operation forced the Kerns to diversify and begin including cattle drives for tourists, a business proving beneficial and necessary to remain viable and continue to do what they love.
Regardless of the operation size and elements of including farming, water remains integral to each family business.