Mary McDougall’s business, born from a passion for Wyoming, helps people make their life more interesting. Ashley Cooper started her photography business because she loved working in the dark room and had an eye for composition. Melanie Araas finds joy in designing logos, websites and business cards, among other things.
McDougall started her concierge company Steppin' Out with Stella because she didn’t want her dream to die. Cooper finally overcame her fear of the unknown to start Cooper Creative Company.
These Sheridan-based small business owners overcame societal and logistical obstacles several years ago to pursue their passions and now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Women’s Business Center has ensured they stay in business and fostered a community of resources for women in Sheridan.
“It’s been a blessing to me because it makes me feel more prepared and professional and supported,” Cooper said. “I know that if I had a question or needed help with something, they would be there to answer those questions or help me in whatever way they possibly could.”
Though unemployment rates for men and women declined in the month of August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for adult women (ages 20 and older) was 5.1% higher in August 2020 compared to August 2019. Adult women were unemployed at a rate of 8.4% compared to 3.3%, year-over-year.
For these reasons, the WWBC established a COVID-19 support program for women’s small businesses to help build or enhance their online presence, launch crowdfunding campaigns and implement accounting software at no cost.
COVID-19 Project Facilitator Veronica Donahue deals with a variety of businesses from professional services to retail stores and directed businesses to use business-to-business digital design services, marketing outreach, crowdfunding or QuickBooks advising resources.
It’s hard to identify a trend among resource requests, Donahue said, but anecdotally she’s noticed the coronavirus has prompted all kinds of small businesses to realize the power of online marketing and the need for a website.
The B2B digital design services facet of the WWBC’s support program pays Wyoming vendors — photographers, graphic designers, website builders — to do work for small business clients.
“It’s a double-edge of help,” Donahue said. “We’re helping photographers who maybe saw a drastic decline in demand for the summer, and we’re also helping people who couldn’t afford a photographer but who need one now because they need to show their products online.”
The program is made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act pushing money to the Small Business Administration, which in turn pushed money to the 100 women’s business centers in the U.S. Each center received $420,000 in funding.
Donahue said the center has had 220 new clients since June 2020, when the program launched, and the B2B project has supported 96 clients and 54 vendors.
Small businesses in the mountain region, which includes Wyoming, are the least affected area by COVID-19 of any of the U.S. economic regions, according to researchers at Harvard. The study found 39% of firms temporarily closed between early March and early May compared to 54% in the Mid-Atlantic region, the highest percentage of closures.
But the cyclical nature of small businesses helping small businesses and women supporting women spurred by the WWBC’s program allowed McDougall, Cooper and Araas to weather the coronavirus-related storm.
McDougall’s concierge company, named after her corgi Stella, grew from her appreciation for Wyoming’s amenities and her desire to promote local businesses. The Thermopolis native, who now calls Sheridan home, recommends activities, restaurants and outings to Wyoming visitors and Sheridan residents.
When McDougall started her business a couple years ago, she sought a website estimate, found it was too expensive at the time and built her own. But when she saw a friend post on Facebook about the WWBC’s COVID-19 program, she applied for the grant and will have a new and improved website created by the end of September.
“I really appreciate that [WWBC] gives me some options I may not otherwise have,” McDougall said. “In some ways, I haven’t done a whole lot with my business this summer because you don’t know what to do, you don’t know what not to do.”
Cooper’s photography business benefited from the WWBC’s support program, as she took on additional projects through the grant-funded program, and she has utilized other resources offered through the center. Business counseling, invoice templates and an informative YouTube channel has helped her small business thrive.
“That’s been a super blessing because it hasn’t just been me getting more work,” Cooper said. “The work comes. When you love doing something and you’re good at it, things will come to you. This program has been really cool in the sense of the resources.”
Over the past 10 years, labor participation rates among U.S. women age 16 and older have fluctuated between a high of 58.8% in January 2010 and a low of 54.7% this April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. From 2015 to 2020, the rate hovered between 56.5% and just below 58% before the U.S. felt the impacts of COVID-19.
The labor participation rate for U.S. men age 16 and older has steadily declined 2.8% over the past 10 years, but still remains higher than women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2010, the rate was 71.2% and has hovered around 69% for the past seven years, according to Statista.
Besides running her photography business, Cooper teaches at Sheridan High School and said her exposure to the WWBC’s resources and their mentoring allows her to share her knowledge with, and mentor her students.
Cooper said, regardless of the pandemic, the business center helps hold her accountable and gave her the confidence she lacked a decade ago when she could have started her business.
“All those things women play through their head all the time, ‘I’m not good enough for this. I don’t know how to do this. Everyone else is better than me,’” Cooper said. “That terrible self talk, I don’t know why it’s a thing.
“It’s like a pandemic among women in general,” Cooper continued, “that we’re always in our own head that we’re not good enough, not smart enough, not skinny enough, pretty enough, personable enough, blah, blah, blah — all that internal verbal garbage you’re telling yourself all the time.”
Cooper and Araas said while all businesses have made adjustments in recent months, different struggles come with managing a household and a small business.
Recent economic research shows among married couples who work full time, women provide around 70% of child care during working hours in the United States. Additionally, the unemployment rate among women who maintain families year-over-year was almost double — 5.5% in August 2019, compared to 10.4% in August 2020.
“When my kids were home for six months, it was a lot more challenging,” Araas said. “I’m used to them being in school all day, then suddenly they’re home and I have to facilitate school and make meals. That definitely was a struggle.”
McDougall echoed Cooper's and Araas' observations about how COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate against women-owned small businesses, but said she misses pre-pandemic networking opportunities and appreciates the WWBC trainings and other services.
If nothing else, the Sheridan-based trio epitomizes the innovative tendency Donahue has seen from women business owners.
“Women entrepreneurs are pretty resilient, and I think it’s pretty amazing how many women came out of the pandemic and said, ‘Oh, I lost my job’ or ‘My hours got cut, so I just decided to run with this idea I had for five years and never did because I never had the time,’” Donahue said. “Obviously, it’s different for everyone, but in some cases, now is the perfect time to do something new.”