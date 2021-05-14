The Old General Store Antiques on Main Street lives up to the first adjective in its name in just about every possible way.
Chandeliers hang from the ceiling equipped with carbon filament lightbulbs. The clerking counter once belonged to a Carnegie Library. The music playing on the antique radio features standards from the 1920’s, ‘30s and ‘40s.
But Luke Knudson, the shop’s owner, is just 18 years old, young enough to be the son of some of his regular customers. Or grandson. Or great-grandson.
Even though he’s the age of most college freshmen, Knudson is something of a veteran businessman in Sheridan, having operated his storefront since he was 12. And he’s not alone.
Braden West, a 17-year-old senior at Sheridan High School, operates a pig-breeding business and provides quality stock to local 4-H students. West’s younger brother, Jhett West, is the nation’s youngest distributor of 212 Livestock Products and serves around 200 clients across the country as he completes his freshman year of high school.
These entrepreneurs are as diverse as their businesses, but they are united by the common desire to identify and address previously unmet needs in the community, according to Jhett West.
“When you start looking for new startups and ways you can expand into an actual business, you will quickly come up with ways to benefit the world around you,” Jhett West said. “All you need to do is take that leap and do it.”
Next are the stories of how some young local entrepreneurs took the leap into the business world.
Luke Knudson:
From passion to profit
For Knudson, it all started with a 1920s candy dish.
That antique, purchased at Hole in the Wall Antiques when Knudson was just 4 years old, was his first.
At the age of 8, Knudson started finding ways to turn a passion into profit. He rented out a few shelves at Best Out West Antiques and Collectibles and later rented space in the Wild West Trading Company. But, after four years of selling his finds, he decided he needed to expand to a full storefront.
He settled on a location at 249 N. Main St., where he opened the Old General Store Antiques at age 12. And while it seems silly now as he sits in a room where every nook and cranny is filled with antiques, Knudson originally had some doubts about whether he was ready for the move.
“When I started, I wondered if I could even fill a storefront this big,” Knudson said. “As you can see, that hasn’t been much of a problem.”
That first year, Knudson had 10 consigners selling out of his store. In the last five years, that number has exploded tenfold. The store has more than 100 consigners now, Knudson said, and five vendors that utilize booth space in the shop.
Knudson has built the business on his own. He made the initial money required for the storefront by selling items he picked up at yard sales and auctions and completing odd jobs. Over the years, he’s proven himself to be a jack of all trades — learning about antique lighting restoration and bookkeeping. He has also amassed a knowledge of antiques and is able to accurately date most pieces that come into the shop.
That knowledge has proven crucial for Knudson as he’s expanded his career endeavors beyond his Main Street storefront. While he still takes care of the store, Knudson leaves most of the day-to-day operations to his five employees. He has been investing his time in the restoration of two historical houses — one on Coffeen Avenue and the other on North Main Street — that he hopes to convert into period-accurate vacation rentals.
As he balances two businesses, Knudson said he has no plans to pursue higher education yet, although he might pursue a real estate license at some point.
“What I’ve found is that a college degree helps less and less unless you’re going into a field that requires it,” Knudson said. “I never wanted to work for anyone else. I always wanted to be my own boss, and these businesses allow me to do that.”
For someone who has made a career and profit out of preserving the past, Knudson said he is especially proud of protecting the traditional downtown shopping experience, even as many shoppers move online.
“Through owning the shop, one of my goals has been to revitalize the concept of the brick-and-mortar business,” Knudson said. “A lot of retail has shifted online, but I think there will always be a place for antique stores like mine. Everything in my shop, there are no duplicates. They’re one-of-a-kind. You’re not going to be able to find them online. But, if you look hard enough, you might be able to find them here.”
Braden West:
Gone to the hogs
Braden West’s workplace at Opportunity Genetics is filled with the happy squeals of dozens of piglets.
West grew up around livestock and saw an opportunity to turn his passion into a thriving business. After all, many students in 4-H have a desire to show quality swine, West said.
“Everybody wants a chance to do well in whatever they’re doing,” West said. “I have good genetics running through my litters, and I think this gives people a great way to raise a quality animal.”
West started his business small in 2019 with two sows. Since then, it has exploded. He is currently raising eight sows and recently sold 26 piglets. Those piglets were sold to 4-H students for their elite genetics, but also to those desiring farm-to-table pork, West said.
“During COVID, there has been a demand for more meat products, which means there has been a niche market for hogs,” West said. “I’ve definitely sold some swine to people who plan to feed them up and just butcher them.”
Although COVID has expanded the market for his products in some ways, it has negatively impacted it in others, West said.
“I haven’t been able to get the semen I wanted from other distributors, which has significantly decreased the amount I was able to breed this year,” West said. “It has also been hard to expand and advertise because everything has been shut down. COVID is affecting everything we’re doing.”
Those aren’t the only challenges he’s faced.
“The biggest challenge has been diseases,” West said. “There is a lot of disease in the swine industry so you have to vaccinate and make sure you’re prepared, because if you aren’t, that could affect your operation immensely.”
But the challenges have taught West to creatively solve problems and be resilient, he said.
“It comes down to leadership and persevering through problems,” West said.
West, who is in his senior year of high school, plans to study agriculture education at Casper College in the fall. He anticipates keeping his business alive, using it as an educational tool for his students in the future.
“I can teach kids about how they can raise pigs and how they can sell them,” West said. “I think this is the perfect career for me.”
Jhett West:
Little brother, big ambition
High school freshman Jhett West, younger brother of Braden West, has a charisma and affability rare for someone his age. He, by his own admission, has “quite a few good arguing skills.” He projects his voice and knows how to get his point across.
Jhett West is, in other words, a natural born salesman.
For the last two years, the 15-year-old has made a career out of salesmanship. As a vendor of 212 Livestock Products’ hair and hide stimulator, a product that increases hair growth to ensure a quality coat in show cattle, West serves roughly 200 customers across the state, including 50 regular customers. His reach extends beyond Sheridan and even to states like Nebraska. He is the company’s youngest distributor in the country.
“There are not many people dealing in Wyoming,” West said. “So I have a large target audience I’m able to deal to.”
West said his work with 212 gave him the opportunity to sell a product he believed in and to address an unmet need for local livestock growers. It also serves as preparation for his eventual dream job: becoming a lawyer.
“I’ve become super-confident,” West said. “I’ve become comfortable while speaking in front of people and expanded my leadership skills. I’ve learned how to project my voice. Those are all skills that are really helpful in the business world, but also in life in general.”
West said he hopes to continue building connections with the public and getting his product on the shelves at local co-ops. He has also become more active in Opportunity Genetics and plans to take the reins of that business as Braden West goes to college this fall.
“It’s great to rely on someone to accomplish the tasks that need to be accomplished,” Jhett West said. “That’s why you have family.”
Secrets to success
While the business endeavors of Knudson and the West brothers have been successful, the trio acknowledges there are few people who have successful businesses before they even earn a driver’s license.
But success is possible, Knudson said. And the boys acknowledge they didn’t get here on their own.
Braden West said that, while he has received no formal business training, he built a solid foundation with the advice and mentorship of his parents.
“My parents gave me advice like always keep your head up and never give up,” Braden West said. “They told me to always show determination and to never lose sight of the youth I am doing this for.”
Braden West said he also received financial support from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, which provided him with two $500 grants. Braden West has since reinvested those dollars in pig feed and breeding expenses.
“It was definitely nice to have their support as I was starting out,” Braden West said.
Knudson also received support as he started his business — forming a partnership of sorts with his landlord Steve Kuzara, who helped him remodel the space into the antique store of his dreams.
“For a 12-year-old to approach someone with an interest in renting, that takes something of a leap of faith to accept that offer and to help me develop the space,” Knudson said. “It was great having that support.”
All of the young entrepreneurs said it took drive and determination to be a success.
“It takes a lot of drive to get it done,” Knudson said. “It can’t be something that you get tired of in two months. You need to be determined with it.”
Braden West agreed perseverance was key.
“I have experienced a lot of problems from dead pigs to diseases,” Braden West said. “It’s not going to be easy, but if you can persevere through the problems and never give up, that’s the best advice I could give anyone.”
Just as important as perseverance is passion, the boys said. The daily grind of running a business can be rough. But doing something you love can make a world of difference.
“You have to have a knowledge of your work, and a passion for it,” Knudson said. “Antiques was something I was already somewhat familiar with, and I have grown boundlessly more familiar with it during my time here. But if you don’t have that base knowledge and passion, you will struggle.”
Braden West agreed.
“You need to have fun with what you’re doing,” he said. “Fun can pave the way for success.”