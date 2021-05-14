Anecdotes invoked smiles, laughter and honesty as three Sheridan singles shared their personal background, divulged their dating history and reflected on what it’s like to be a young professional in Sheridan County. National polls, research and data point to increased dating app usage especially during the coronavirus pandemic, but the two single males and one female said dating varies person-to-person, especially in person.
“It’s hit or miss,” Riley Gilkey said of dating in Sheridan.
“I think dating in Sheridan is not as bad as people think it is,” Malik Grant said. “Dating isn’t as bad as you think it is because you need to stop using social media and services to find people. Don’t go to the bars, expecting to walk away with some lady.”
“‘Challenging’ is not the right word,” Afton Sami said when describing dating in Sheridan. “I would say it’s complex. There’s layers here. You can do the casual dating scene here, easy. … But as far as depth of interaction and longevity of connection, it’s a whole ’nother ball game.”
Gilkey moved back to Sheridan to be closer to family and teach guitar at Sheridan College after attending the University of North Texas to study music theory, and he finds dating harder in Sheridan because of the “exceptionally small [dating] pool here.” Gilkey, 31, points out Sheridan’s demographics, both age and gender, aren’t conducive to him having success with relationships, though he dated a woman for seven months after moving back to Sheridan.
According to 2018 data, 49.8% of Sheridan residents are female while 5.4% of the total population are between 20 and 24 years old, 5.7% are between 25 and 29 years old and 5.9% are between 30 to 34 years old.
A former barista and now bartender at No Name Bar, Gilkey prefers to meet people face-to-face and finds success meeting people, romantic interests or potential friends, through work at the college or bar. Gilkey doesn’t use popular dating apps Bumble, Hinge or Tinder as a personal philosophy, but said he has friends who have had success meeting people via smartphone connections.
“Personally, I like the challenge of being able to meet someone organically,” Gilkey said. “(Dating apps) work for other people, but that’s just not me.”
Grant, 26, similarly doesn’t use dating apps, also preferring to meet people in person or through mutual friends as he grew up in Sheridan and can’t walk a block down Main Street without saying hello to someone he knows.
“And, if you see someone who interests you, you don’t have to be weird about it,” Grant said and laughed.
Bumble and Hinge don’t track local data or trends and Tinder didn’t respond to The Press’ request for user data demographics, but Bumble adds 94,000 users per day, according to the app and Hinge “saw a 30% increase in messages among users this past March [2020] — as our community started to foster connections with their matches through digital dates (compared to January and February).”
Just as Gilkey doesn’t anticipate successful dating app interactions, Grant doesn’t expect and warns against Sherdanites hoping to make meaningful connections at bars. The general manager at Mydland Market, Grant also meets people through work and prefers coffee dates and long-term relationships. After having girlfriends for two to three years at a time, Grant has been single for two years now as a choice — working on himself before working on a relationship — but shared Gilkey’s opinion on dating in Sheridan.
“In general, it is hard to date in Sheridan,” Grant said, slightly amending his earlier statement that dating in Sheridan isn’t as bad as people think.
“Interesting” and “complex” were the two choice adjectives Sami used when describing dating in Sheridan. Born in Canada and well-traveled to various cities bigger than Sheridan, Sami pointed out the self-described smaller dating pool in Sheridan leads to inevitable mutual connections and therefore, preconceived notions of potential dates.
The former manager of Andi’s Coffee and Bakery and now a part-time student and employee at Arete Design Group, Sami, 23, has met people through work, community connections, mutual friends and even the gym, but has been single for three years. She attributes her lack of dating success to personal preference in potential partners in Sheridan as well as anticipating moving out of town in the near future for her career.
Sami has experienced success on Bumble, the dating app where women message matches first, when setting her “radius” — the distance from which the app pulls potential matches’ profiles from — past Sheridan. Though a positive experience, Sami still prefers to connect with people in person even if the initial connection is made on a dating app.
The casual, less pressured connection Bumble initiates appeals to Sami, and Gilkey, Grant and Sami all noted dating in Sheridan progresses to serious relationships quickly.
“Dating in Sheridan is zero to 100,” Sami said and laughed. “I’m always just like, ‘chill, chill, chill.’”
Chelsea Coli and Mike Glenn’s relationship did go zero to 100 after connecting on the dating app Tinder in 2017. Coli lived and worked in Sheridan, while Glenn lived in Helena, Montana, while traveling to Sheridan occasionally for work, and both looked to expand their dating pool after having little dating success in their respective cities.
When laughing about their love story that started with a date at No Name Bar and Coli’s pleasant surprise when meeting Glenn — “He’s cuter than I thought he would be” — both reflect on the benefits of using a dating app in Sheridan.
Glenn encourages his friends to use apps, saying the technology is a good way to build rapport with someone, and Coli emphasized using the apps for the right reasons and being clear with one’s intentions. Both feel qualified to give the advice, as they are now engaged to be married Aug. 7, 2021.
“Photos are photos,” Glenn said. “Actually talking to somebody makes a big difference. I wasn’t using it as a hookup app, I guess. I was using it as a conversation starter.”
However, all three singles echoed what current national data shows — 41% of Americans between 18 and 29 years old are single, according to Pew Research data from August 2020; 51% of single men are between 18 and 29 years old, while 32% of single women fall within the same age range.
Pew also found exactly half of singles are not looking to date right now, while 10% are looking for casual dates only and 14% are looking for a committed relationship only. Grant falls into the 50% who aren’t actively looking to date.
“I have a lot of things I want to do, and before I fully commit to somebody, I want to commit to myself,” Grant said.
Despite the challenges the singles acknowledged, Gilkey happily reported no dating horror stories in Sheridan. All three expressed optimism about their dating future especially as the weather warms up, Sami pointed out, and outdoor activities offer new ways to meet people.