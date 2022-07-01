Carsyn Cates said she has been in the rodeo world for “a long time.”
To her, a long time means most of the five years of her young life.
She’s been competing in rodeos for two years now, or two-fifths of her life. That’s what happens when you’re born to a father who’s a former bull rider and a mother who spent years developing her skills in pole bending, roping and goat tying. Rodeo is in Cates’ blood.
A local kindergartner who participates in barrel racing, goat tying and pole bending, Cates is smaller than many of the goats she ties and much, much smaller than her 13-year-old horse Bud. But she’s not afraid.
“No, I’m not scared, because I’ve been on horses for a long time,” Cates explained.
Cates is a bit too young to know all the opportunities awaiting her in the rodeo world: the high school and college competitions, and eventually maybe even Women’s Professional Rodeo Association competitions like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. All she knows is she wants to do it for a long, long time.
“Maybe, I want to rope on my horse or rope some steers sometime,” Cates said with an excited smile. “I want to do rodeo forever, because it’s fun.”
Cates is not the first Sheridan County kid to ride a horse before even making it to grade school. Rodeo is a way of life here, and local kids start early on paths to rodeo success.
Consider, for example, Bleu Butler, a local seventh-grader with skills in goat-tying, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping and pole bending. Bleu Butler, who competes in Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association competitions and was ranked 21st in the state last year with 214 points, has been participating in rodeo events since she was 4 years old, her mom Cindi Butler said.
“Sometimes, it’s easier to throw them on a horse than find a babysitter,” Cindi Butler said with a laugh.
The Butler parents are active in the rodeo world, but Cindi Butler said they’ve never pushed their daughter, or any of their children, into it.
“Our main thing is we don’t force her to do it,” Cindi Butler said. “We don’t wake her up and say, ‘You need to ride horses today.’ But if you see fire and desire in a child and they’re willing to work toward something, you give them every opportunity you can to help them succeed.”
During the school year, Bleu Butler participates in middle-school basketball, volleyball and track. But in the summer, she develops a single-minded focus on rodeo: waking up early, feeding her horse and getting to work. She practices goat-tying once a week, breakaway roping every other day and team roping whenever her dad has time to practice with her.
Bleu Butler said her practice strategy is simple.
“I keep practicing and keep pushing myself, and if I mess up, I keep my head up and keep going,” she said.
Bleu Butler didn’t always have that kind of single-minded focus, her mom said. She once went through a phase where she decided she wasn’t going to practice before competitions, but it didn’t last long.
“The first time she didn’t do well, she thought it was just nerves,” Cindi Butler said. “But when she did even worse the next time, she got really upset. She said she hated not being competitive, and then she started practicing again.”
Bleu Butler said her eventual dream is to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in breakaway roping. In the meantime, she is taking each event as it comes and giving it her best.
“My goal for this year is to stay consistent with my time and to give it my best at every event and every rodeo,” Bleu Butler said. “And If I do mess up, I’ll just practice harder.”
Like Cates and Bleu Butler, Sheridan High School sophomore Deblin Cole more or less grew up on the back of a horse, although she didn’t start competing until she was 9 or 10, she said. She currently competes in barrel racing, goat tying, pole bending and breakaway roping in Wyoming High School Rodeo Association competitions.
“I love the competitive feeling of rodeo,” Cole said. “You’re not just competing against other people — you’re also competing against yourself and trying to best your own personal records.”
Cole said her dad, Dean, himself a roper, started her in the rodeo world.
“My dad is a huge part of motivating me,” Cole said. “He’s helped me through a lot, and stays on top of me a lot when things get tough and I think about quitting. He definitely keeps pushing me, and gets me the best horse I can have and the best practice times. Every time I compete, I hope to make my dad proud and make my horse proud, because that’s what matters most.”
Even in the winter off-season, Cole practices at the Sheridan College AgriPark two or three times a week to hone her skills. When rodeo season starts in earnest, she rides and ropes daily at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Starting in April, she has as many as three rodeo competitions a week.
“Sometimes I need to stay up a bit later to finish chores or do homework at night,” Cole said. “But it’s worth it.”
Every young cowboy and cowgirl knows rodeo can bring a lot of joy but also a lot of work and even the occasional heartache, Cole said. But the hard work pays off in the end.
“There are going to be tough times, but keep with it, and in the end, you’ll be happy you built the friendships you did and stuck with rodeo,” Cole said.
Bleu Butler agreed.
“Start off slow and gain your speed,” she said. “It’s going to come to you — just don’t give up and don’t be afraid."