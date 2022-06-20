SHERIDAN — The first reading of an ordinance limiting gambling in Sheridan’s downtown development district will be among the items considered at Sheridan City Council Monday.
The moratorium would prevent gambling in B-1 zoned properties in the downtown district and limit gambling to six devices in B-2 zoned properties, city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
Kerns said none of the properties within the downtown district — which stretches from Jefferson Street in the west to Connor Street in the east and from Fifth Street in the north to Whitney Street in the south — would be in violation of the ordinance, and the Wyoming Gaming Commission has no pending applications for the area.
The ordinance was recommended by Mayor Rich Bridger as the Wyoming Legislature has expanded gambling in recent years. The moratorium, which would only be in effect through 2024, gives both city staff and the legislature time to evaluate and explore the issue, and to determine their next steps without significantly altering the downtown district due to a lack of foresight, Bridger said.
“It’s not anything else but a stop for a second so we have a chance to take a breath and see where this all goes at a state level,” Bridger said. “It’s not going to change any current businesses. It’s not going to harm any current businesses. They can continue operating with whatever machines they have… It’s just putting a limit on it and a stop on it for a little while so we can see what the state does…and ponder a good course for ourselves.”
Last week, the ordinance received a unanimous positive recommendation from the Sheridan Planning Commission. Planning Commission member Evelyn Gernaat said she had seen firsthand how the expansion of gambling had changed her former hometown of Great Falls, Montana.
“I was there before they had it, and after they had it, and pretty soon (gambling machines) were in every restaurant, every gas station, every place you could possibly put machines,” Gernaat said. “…People don’t realize how it can proliferate unless you’ve seen it.”
Gernaat said she didn’t want the same thing to happen to Sheridan and applauded the mayor’s efforts to not rush into something that could fundamentally change the community.
“I’d hate to see that happen in our downtown, even if it’s in an established business,” Gernaat said. “I agree about the historical nature of our downtown, and I’d like to see it stay like it is.”
The moratorium, if approved, would only apply to businesses in the downtown development district. Community Development Director Wade Sanner said there had been some discussions about implementing the moratorium citywide, but doing so would have negatively impacted the operations of several existing businesses, which is not the city’s intention.
Discussion of the moratorium, which began in April, comes in the aftermath of the Wyoming Legislature’s adoption of the 2021 Wyoming Session Laws, Chapter 109, which allows new skill game applicants to seek licensure from the Wyoming Gaming Commission. As long as statutory criteria is met by the applicant, the gaming commission must grant the licensure.
In a March 10, 2022 letter to legislators, Gov. Mark Gordon said he did “not agree with the policy to further expand skill games in Wyoming without giving local jurisdictions at least some say in the matter.” He also expressed hope that, in future sessions, the Wyoming Legislature would “reassess whether a limit on the number of skill game operators, vendors and machines should be imposed or if local government should have the authority to prohibit skill games in their jurisdiction.”
“That future discussion will be especially needed as we witness the growth of skill games and gambling expand(s) over the course of the next year,” Gordon wrote.
Sheridan City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. Public comment will be heard prior to the ordinance’s first reading.