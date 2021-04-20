SHERIDAN — The look of the WYO Performance Arts and Education Center, and all of downtown Sheridan, could experience some significant changes in the coming months.
On Monday, Sheridan City Council approved, on first reading, a resolution allowing the WYO Theater to change its marquee from its current static model to new digital signage capable of fully animated graphics.
The resolution proved controversial on a tight 4-3 vote. Councilors Jacob Martin, Clint Beaver and Kristen Jennings voted against the resolution.
Those opposing the resolution expressed concern about how it could affect the “historic look” of downtown Sheridan, while those in favor said it was time to give the theater, and downtown as a whole, a new look.
“Things change, for goodness’ sakes,” Councilor Steven Brantz said. “I know we want to try to keep it close, but we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot by not changing it to make it at least nicer… The signage is antiquated. It needs to be changed. For goodness’ sakes, let’s do something for this gemstone on Main Street. It would be awesome to see that sign upgrade.”
The current signage dates back to the WYO’s reopening in October 1989, according to the city’s Community Development Director Wade Sanner. The existing signage has served the theater well over the years, according to the WYO’s Executive Director Erin Butler, but there were multiple advantages to the proposed digital model.
“The benefits for such signage to both the WYO and city are significant,” Butler wrote in a letter to the council. “Most obvious is the ability to change the messaging without physically altering the characters on the board. This is helpful in a number of ways but most importantly alleviates safety concerns for both staff members and passersby especially during the icy winter months. The signage would allow the WYO to more easily provide credit to show sponsors… And, for the city, the sign would bring an excitement to downtown Sheridan, acting as a beacon drawing in locals and tourists to the center of the city.”
Section 3-11 of city codes outlines the city’s requirements for electronic signage, like the one proposed by the WYO. The WYO is asking for three exceptions to the existing code, Sanner said. These exceptions include allowing the sign to be lit past 9 p.m.; changing the imagery on the signage more than once per hour; and using multiple colors rather than a monochromatic scheme.
Councilor Kristen Jennings said, while she wasn’t concerned with the proposed signage in general, she was concerned with the WYO’s diversion from the existing city codes.
“I’m torn, because I see and understand where both sides are coming from,” Jennings said. “…My only objections would be to the variances.”
Prior to city council’s vote, the resolution was considered by the city planning commission, who expressed several concerns with the project despite approving it unanimously, Sanner said. Among the concerns expressed by the planning commission were the potential for the computer-based system to be hacked; the possibility of the sign creating a “strobe-like effect”; and whether the signage would reflect the overall vision of the theater.
In the end, the commission decided the signage would be a valuable step forward for both the theater and downtown as a whole, Sanner said.
“They felt that, overall, when it came to what the applicant was requesting, it would improve the WYO Theater with a more professional look and a prominent appearance on Main Street,” Sanner said.
Those thoughts were echoed by the city council members who approved of the project, including Councilor Aaron Linden.
“As I’ve said in the past multiple times, that is the heartbeat of downtown,” Linden said. “It brings people downtown on cold nights in January and February and all summer long, and I think it’s what we can attribute our Main Street’s viability to, especially in the past year-and-a-half or so. I think the sign is going to be a great benefit to it.”
Councilors Jacob Martin and Clint Beaver voted against the signage due to concerns it could negatively alter the downtown aesthetic.
“I’ve tried to shake off this feeling that it would compromise the historic nature, and I just haven’t been able to shake it off,” Martin said. “…I hate to see everything digitized… especially on Main Street.”
The resolution will have to be approved on second and third readings before the WYO can move forward with the installation of new signage, which would be purchased by two donors to the theater.
The second and third readings of the resolution will take place in the city’s meetings May 4 and May 18, and public comment will be heard at both meetings.