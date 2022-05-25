SHERIDAN — A $25,000 placeholder for a contract with Volunteers of America is among the budget amendments being considered by Sheridan City Council this year.
The allocation was suggested by Councilor Clint Beaver during a May 23 city council meeting. On May 2 and May 3, Beaver received two letters from VOA Chief Operating Officer Heath Steel detailing services the organization could provide the city.
The first request was for a $25,000 yearly contract “to prevent homelessness in the community,” Steel said.
The requested dollars would help fund the VOA’s Homeless Outreach Program, which offers direct financial support to residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, Steel said. The program provides emergency shelter, food, clothing and transportation for homeless individuals. In the 2021 fiscal year, the program served 1,290 individuals and 692 households.
The second request was for a $25,000 yearly contract “to support at-risk youth in the community,” Steel said.
The requested dollars would help fund VOA’s Independent Living Program, which provides those between the ages of 14 and 24 with case managers who evaluate needs, provide accountability and support academic achievement. The Independent Living Program also provides a day center, which offers youth free access to laundry, shower and kitchen facilities as well as computers and Wi-Fi. In the 2021 fiscal year, 81 at-risk youth were served by the program, Steel said.
It is yet to be determined which of the two contracts the city will proceed with, if any, Beaver said.
During discussion Monday, councilors said they saw the value in the services being proposed by the VOA but had some concerns.
“It seems like they do offer great programs, (but) I just worry about this being a little bit of a Pandora’s box,” Councilor Aaron Linden said. “We don’t necessarily do contracts with a lot of 501(c)3’s, and if we do it with one, how many more might come asking? That’s my only concern at this point.”
Councilor Kristen Jennings said she would like to see the VOA’s financial information before committing any city dollars.
“If we’re going to move forward with looking at something like this, I’d like to see current financials,” Jennings said. “Looking at their 2019 financials…they had fairly substantial cash on hand at that time, and I guess I would like to see…where they stand currently.”
The council agreed to listen to a presentation on the proposed contracts before making any decisions.
In addition to the VOA discussion, Councilor Jacob Martin suggested allocating more funding toward recreation, particularly $15,000 for the purchase of Starpath — a spray-on glowing surface for pathways.
Martin argued Starpath was a “cost-effective and aesthetic way to light our trails at night.” He is recommending the city purchase and apply Starpath to the trail system around the Sam Mavrakis Pond to see how well it works and how the community responds to it. If successful, Starpath could be applied to other trails in the city, Martin said.
“I think people would really enjoy it, and it would be a great addition to our pathway system,” Martin said.
Martin also recommended a $10,000 allocation for the creation of an additional frisbee golf course in South Park. The city currently has a nine-hole course at Emerson Park, which was created in 2011.
The city council will continue to discuss budget amendments in the coming weeks. The preliminary Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes projected revenues of $46.97 million and projected appropriations of $46.49 million. All recommended spending in the budget is pre-decisional and could change between now and final budget approval based on council discussion, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.