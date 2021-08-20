SHERIDAN — As of Thursday, there were a total of 136 probable and confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Sheridan County with 10 hospitalized, Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said.
With the spike in hospitalizations, hospital officials are evaluating internal policies and staffing to ensure quality care for all patients, McCafferty said.
“We are at a critical juncture,” McCafferty said. “We are putting together a local resource planning committee to look at our staffing resources moving forward.”
None of the hospitalized cases were on ventilators, but one was in the intensive care unit. Fifteen new cases were diagnosed within a 24-hour period, according to McCafferty.
McCafferty said the hospital’s main concern continues to be the high hospitalization rate, which they fear could quickly strain their resources. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in November, there were as many as 15 people hospitalized at one time, but that was when there were 500 active cases, McCafferty said.
So far in August, 25 COVID patients have been admitted to the hospital. This is roughly in line with the hospital’s 26 COVID admissions in the month of January. At the height of the pandemic in Sheridan County, 60 COVID patients were admitted to the hospital during the month of November.
McCafferty said hospitals across the region have been seeing similar surges in hospitalization activity. SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger attributed the rise in cases to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.
“It is just so much more transmissible,” Addlesperger said. “Last year, one person would get COVID and pass it on to two or three people. Now, a person can transmit it to between six and eight people. It is just ripping through the community.”
The Delta strain of the virus is more transmissible than previous strains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and could potentially be more resistant to antibody treatments and vaccination. According to the CDC, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, currently comprises 93% of all COVID cases nationwide.
In light of the surge of COVID cases, the hospital has reduced its outside visitation to two people per patient each day, according to Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen. Visitors are required to wear masks while in the hospital, and visitation of COVID patients is not permitted.
The growth of COVID cases in the community has also led to the cancellation of some local events, including The Brinton Museum’s annual gala and Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw, which were scheduled for this weekend.
Dr. Ian Hunter, Sheridan County Health Officer, said there were not currently plans to shut things down on a larger scale. He said he would be following the lead of State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who has, at this time, not mandated any large-scale shutdowns.
School is set to start with masks not required. But Hunter said he has asked the superintendents of all three school districts to consider issuing mask mandates if the hospitalization situation starts to strain SMH’s resources.
“I did ask the school districts to leave it kind of open-ended,” Hunter said. “If the hospital is struggling, we would ask them to assist us with something like a mask mandate at school, especially since kids under 12 are not vaccinated and more likely to transmit the virus.”
Hunter said there was no particular number of cases at which he would request a mask mandate in the schools. Rather, he said he would consider a variety of factors including the number of patients in the intensive care unit, how busy the emergency room is and how many patients are on ventilators.
“I know it’s frustrating that I can’t give a specific number,” Hunter said. “But it really comes down to a variety of complicated factors.”
As cases continue to surge, Sheridan County Public Health confirmed the county’s 33rd COVID death earlier this week. The man was older than 65 years old and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Hunter said “almost everybody” admitted to the hospital in recent weeks has not received a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated individuals who have been admitted to the hospital have had preexisting health conditions, Hunter said.
Hunter said the vaccine has been proven effective, and he recommends it to Sheridan County residents.
“I have been encouraged by the success of the vaccines, which have proven very effective and very safe,” Hunter said. “Millions of them have been administered by now, and the response has been pretty phenomenal.”
As of Aug. 16, 36.43% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 34.3%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind only Teton (71.07%), Albany (45.29%) and Park (36.95%) counties.
In light of the spread of the Delta variant and the decreasing effectiveness of the vaccine over time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials announced Wednesday, their intent to offer third-dose booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose,” the department said in a statement. “At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents and other seniors will likely be eligible for a booster.”
McCafferty said the hospital would do everything they could to help distribute the booster shots.
“We are looking at what that demand might be, but if we can participate in getting those booster shots into the community, we are certainly going to do that,” McCafferty said.
Currently, vaccinations continue to be offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health.