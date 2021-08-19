DAYTON — Members of the recently formed Dayton Fire and Rescue held a public meeting Tuesday, assuring the community their commitment to quality care would continue, even under a new name.
“I’m really confident in our abilities and thankful we have the people we have,” Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau said.
Dayton Fire and Rescue is a merger of two pre-existing volunteer departments: the Dayton Fire Department and Dayton Search and Rescue.
The change is a result of ongoing discussions that began in November 2020, Bilodeau said, and is intended as a way to improve service to the community, and as a way to reduce confusion about which department should respond to a particular emergency.
“Before, we would get calls from dispatch, and they wouldn’t have any idea who to call,” Bilodeau said. “Now, they know they’re calling Dayton Fire and Rescue. So that’s structurally and internally what we’ve done to improve our service…It’s one call from now on whether it’s an EMS call, a rescue call or a fire call.”
The department currently has 20 active volunteer members, Bilodeau said, and responds to all fire and emergency medical services calls in the community. In July, the department responded to seven fire calls and six EMS calls, according to Assistant Fire Chief Craig Reichert. So far in August, the department has responded to four fire calls and nine EMS calls, Reichert said.
There are many questions to answer as the departments merge, Bilodeau said. First priority will be combining the two departments’ bylaws and determining how they will function as a combined department, Bilodeau said.
“We as a department still have to work through our bylaws… determining how our structure will be with our officers, our captains and our lieutenants,” Bilodeau said. “…We’ve got committees within the department that will work through that.”
Similarly, the town of Dayton will be updating its ordinances to reflect the recent changes, Dayton Town Councilor and fire department volunteer Chris Bernard said.
The department is also working to address two issues caused by the recent departure of volunteers, Bilodeau said. Currently, the department’s ambulance is no longer licensed — the previous volunteer it was licensed under has left the department — which means it does not go out on emergency calls. In addition, the volunteer staff does not currently include an Emergency Medical Technician.
Bilodeau said the department was working to rectify these issues through recruiting new volunteers with EMT status and qualifications necessary to drive the ambulance.
Reichert said the recruitment effort was underway but progressing slowly. Reichert cited the high number of training hours for an EMT as one of the roadblocks making it difficult to recruit.
“What you used to get your EMT for 20 years ago (80 to 90 hours of training) is now required just for an Emergency Medical Responder,” Reichert said. “EMTs are now up to 200 hours. It’s a whole year of college classes to get your EMT now…Imagine being a young couple with kids and full-time jobs and now you’ve got to go to college for a full year just to get the license… We can set up the training all we want. We can say we’ll fund it all we want. But it comes down to the dedication of those people who are willing to go through that long, long course to get certified, and then stay with it.”
In the meantime, the department continues to be the first responders to EMS calls in Dayton. Currently, the department is responding to EMS calls using its command truck, Bilodeau said.
“We want to make sure everybody is aware we’re still responding to all EMS calls,” Bilodeau said. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of response from all our members to those calls, whether they’re medical or trauma incidents. We’re responding right now with the command truck Dayton owns…. We have medical professionals in our department that have outfitted that truck with everything they need to respond to an EMS call. The only thing we don’t have is the cot from the ambulance.”
While none of the volunteers are EMTs, the current group of volunteers, including one Emergency Medical Responder, can still provide a variety of useful services to community members and prepare individuals for the arrival of Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Bilodeau said.
“We as firemen have basic first aid,” Bilodeau said. “We can respond to all the calls and provide service according to our capabilities. First aid, stopping the bleeding, cardiac arrest, CPR, stuff like that. We’ve been instructed we can take vitals…We currently have one person that’s an EMR… and they can do a little bit more. They can backboard a patient. They can get the patient ready for Rocky Mountain Ambulance.”
Rocky Mountain Ambulance responds to each EMS call out of Dayton, according to RMA manager Marc Ketcham. RMA usually responds within 20 to 30 minutes, depending on weather.
Bilodeau acknowledged the new department will continue to face a problem plaguing the separate departments for years: With an all-volunteer staff, there is never a 100% response rate to calls, despite the volunteers’ best efforts.
If Dayton residents feel they need that kind of coverage, it might be time to consider other options, Bilodeau said.
“Are we big enough here to contract Rocky to have a station up here and to occupy one of our stations?” Bilodeau asked. “I encourage anybody that thinks they would like that to talk to their council members and their mayor and start that conversation because that’s the only way we’re 100% guaranteed of someone being here when we need them.”
Ketcham said Rocky Mountain Ambulance would be open to those conversations if the town decided to pursue them. In the meantime, Dayton Fire and Rescue is continuing to recruit volunteers. Those interested in volunteering may contact Bilodeau at 307-461-0841 or Reichert at 307-751-1156. Volunteers with EMT or EMR certification are especially appreciated.