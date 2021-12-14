SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block East Montana Street, 4:45 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block Burton Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1400 block O'Dell Court, 3:10 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Alarm system malfunction, 1000 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Test, Huntington Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, DeSmet Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Dome Loop Road, 9:22 a.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 9:45 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Smith Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Snow removal, East Loucks Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Grinnell Plaza, 10:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 11:25 a.m.
• Careless river, North Main Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Jefferson Street, 2:54 p.m.
• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:29 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 4:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Battery, College Meadows Drive, 5:17 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Burton Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Thurmond Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Whitney Way, 7:31 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Domestic, Lewis Street, 10:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Family dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 11:25 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Littering, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 4:38 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Assault with a deadly weapon, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 8:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• David C. Briscoe, 19, Basin, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Chrissy R. DeMarrias, 33, Poplar, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cortney J. Judson, 46, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christoper L. Olson, 29, Sheridan, criminal trespass, interference with emergency calls, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matheus C. Roberts, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gilford B. SeesTheGround, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the past day: 6
Number of releases for the past day: 6