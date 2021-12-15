SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Gas line break, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block South Thurmond Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Grass fire, Highway 14 east, mile marker 8, 8:08 a.m.
• Blown transformer box, Centennial Lane, 9:22 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:22 a.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 8:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, O’Dell Court, 9:20 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Thurmond Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Hit and run, Bender Lane, 10:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Court, 10:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 11:04 a.m.
• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 11:51 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 11:59 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 12:12 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Fifth Street, 5:24 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Big Horn Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Creekside Lane, 8:55 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 11:08 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Carrington Way, 10:10 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Structure fire, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 8:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Centennial Park, Story, 11:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Mark Jefferies, 68, Sheridan, destruction of property, littering, breach of peace, criminal trespass, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph G. Stone, 54, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Janet L. Weaver, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1