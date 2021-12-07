SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block West Seventh Street, 7:42 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 7:05 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:22 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West 12th Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Victoria Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:13 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Tschirgi Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Snow removal, Terra Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Spaulding Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Marion Street, 3:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:23 pm.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 5:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Timberline Drive, 5:36 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Heartland Drive, 9:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, 9:08 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Martin Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 2:01 p.m.
• Transport, Strahan Parkway, 4:19 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Paradise Park Road, 4:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 34, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1