SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 900 block Pioneer Road, 6:40 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.
• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:36 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Littering, First Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugar View Drive, 12:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Colorado Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Weapons display, East Seventh Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Death investigation, Long Drive, 3:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Stalking, East Seventh Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Crook Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 5:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, College Meadows Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Avoca Place, 10:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 16, Ranchester, 12:50 a.m.
• Intoxication, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 7:05 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 7:32 a.m.
• Fraud, Woodland Park Road, 10:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Evergreen Circle, Dayton, 2:22 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 335, Big Horn, 4:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 5:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Michael Baker, 43, Sheridan, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James F. Escue, 47, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jamie A. Gomez, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tara L. Graham, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Paul B. Harris, 41, Dayton, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jonathan W. Stieve, 42, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering any schedule IV drug, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by WDCI
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6
Number of releases for the previous day: 3