SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:41 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Fort Road, ems, 9:03 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 9:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 300 block Big Goose Road, 8:35 a.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Whitney Street, 2:22 a.m.
• Domestic, West Whitney Street, 3:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 6:18 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:24 a.m.
• Alarm;burglar, North Brooks Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sparrow Hawk, 8:09 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Dunnuck Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Drug-other, Avoca Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Phone harassment, North Main Street, 6 p.m.
• Loud music, East Heald Street, 8 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kentucky, 9:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:51 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Brundage Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Harassment, Big Goose Road, 8:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 11:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Woodland Park Road, 3:06 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, East Fifth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Greggory M. Fernald, 51, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 7