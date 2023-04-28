SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 7:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Driver license violation, Brundage, 2:40 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Colorado Street, 2:54 a.m.
• Alarm; burlgar, East Brundage Lane, 7 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 8:59 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Spaulding Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Lost property, North Jefferson Street, 9:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Public contact, Smith Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Simple assault, West 12th Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Found property, Monte Vista Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 11:27 a.m.
• Public contact, Burton Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 1:28 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, East Ridge Road, 1:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 2:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Child neglect, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Big Horn Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Poplar Trail, 5:59 p.m.
• Found property, Johnson Lane, 5:59 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Montana Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Battery, West Loucks Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fifth Street, 10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Assist agency, Marion Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 2:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 5:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dayton area, 6:21 p.m.
• Damaged property, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 7:13 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 10:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Katelynn J. Hirchert, 25, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Raymond G. Rodgers, 44, Powder River, Arkansas, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, SPD
• Christopher D. Scott, 65, Missoula, Montana, DUI, littering, circuit court; failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• William J. Twite, 58, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 4