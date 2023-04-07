SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated smoke detector, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:05 a.m.
• EMS assist, 600 block Long Drive, 5:32 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 7:06 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Hill Pond Drive, 7:34 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Cooking fire, 400 block North Brooks Street, 9:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Assist SFR, 400 block North Brooks Street, 9:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:45 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 2:56 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:29 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:05 a.m.
• Accident, Nebraska Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, North Main Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 9:21 a.m.
• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 9:43 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Death investigation, Long Drive, 10:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, King Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Accident, 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, College Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:06 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Carlin Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 3:29 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 5:41 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Thurmond Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Structure fire, North Brooks Street, 9 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, East Nebraska Street and Illinois Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Accident; delayed, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 2:02 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Bird Farm Road, 7 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Wagon Box Road, 8:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 8, 9:39 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Krystle Springsteen, 38, Sheridan, violation of protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 7