SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Motor vehicle accident, Burkitt Street and Main Street, 11:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 3:08 p.m.
• EMS assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 7:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 9:12 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Accident with injury, South Main Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 12:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, Emerson Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal incident, Kurtz Drive, 3:19 p.m.
• Harassment, West Alger Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Dispute, West Brundage Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Shots, Cleveland Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 9:31 p.m.
• Loud music, East Fourth Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Crook Street, 11:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:42 a.m.
• Property destruction, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 90, Ranchester, 1:08 a.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Found property, Beatty Gulch Road, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 10:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Tara J. Stops, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant (2), district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3