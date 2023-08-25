SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Motor vehicle accident, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 2:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, West Nebraska Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Family dispute, Sixth Avenue East, 1:26 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Gladstone Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Edwards Drive, 3:19 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 3:20 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 7:41 a.m.
• Lost property, Main Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Cheyenne Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Works Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, West 11th Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Tree/schrub violation, Pioneer Road, 10:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 11:04 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:11 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Grinnell Plaza, 1:39 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Weed violation, Brock Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Mydland Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 6:56 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Rider Park Road, 7:48 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Avoca Place, 7:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Second Street, 7:56 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 8:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Whitney Way, 10:34 p.m.
• Prowler, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Smith Street, Dayton, 10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Hickory Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Juvenile problem, West 15th Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dayton area, 12:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:21 p.m.
• Medical, River Road, Ranchester, 4:30 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 11:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Asia Clark, 33, courtesy hold; other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Sebastian I. Ream, 26, Missoula, Montana, courtesy hold; other jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeffery Walrath, 41, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1