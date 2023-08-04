SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 400 Sherman Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 3:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Grinnell Plaza, 7:51 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:45 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Park Road, 9:47 a.m.
• Vandalism; cold, North Brooks Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Illinois Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Death investigation, Sherman Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Heights Drive, 1:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 2:01 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Thomas Drive, 2:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Thomas Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Long Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• ZPF violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Harassment, East Burkitt Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Joe Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Smith Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Montana Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 8:28 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, West Fifth Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Edwards Court, 10:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• 911 hang up, Meade Creek Road and Highway 87, 7:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Shepards Road, 8:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Harvey Lane, 8:45 a.m.
• Livestock, Highway 87, 11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Indian Paintbrush Road, 12:55 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 1:08 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Main Street, Dayton, 1:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jeremy J. Gill, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jared J. Jensen, 54, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew C. Twomoons, 59, Lame Deer, Montana, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, interfering with an officer, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5