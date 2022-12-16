SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke investigation, 600 block North Gould Street, 10:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicide attempt, East Burkitt Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 2:37 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 2:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Mandel Street, 2:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 3:05 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 4:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Road, 9:11 a.m.
• Snow removal, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Road, 10:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11 a.m.
• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 2:46 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Accident, Hillpond Drive, 5:45 p.m.
• Incident not listed, Mydland Road, 6:15 p.m.
• DUS, Sheridan area, 6:18 p.m.
• Bar check, East Brundage Lane, 6:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Bluebird Lane, 9 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Domestic, East Seventh Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Public urination, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23, 10:31 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 1:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 14 East, Banner, 6:53 p.m.
• Records only, Thurmond Avenue, 7:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Kyle J. Goerzen, 36, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSCO,
• Jon L. Maestri, 75, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Amanda R. Markley, 33, Sheridan, interfering with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry Moore, 35, Gillette, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lena Oldham, 25, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 32, Sheridan, identity theft (2), interfering with an officer, compulsory auto insurance, failure to report accident with an unattended vehicle, driving without Interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Richard J. Wagner, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 4