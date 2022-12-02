SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 500 block East Loucks Street, 8:47 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2000 block Omar Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 3:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 4:45 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:04 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Sugar View Drive, 12:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Drug; other, West 13th Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:26 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Poplar Trail, 4:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Brooks Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:49 p.m.
• Bar check, South Gould Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Fraud, Bellevue Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 8:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Fraud, Bell Drive, 12:28 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, West Brundage Lane, 7:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Second Street, Big Horn, 7:35 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 8 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 10:12 p.m.
• Warrant service, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 11:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Annie M. Addlesperger, 31, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David C. Kesner, 51, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jesse J. Moreno, 30, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2