SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Odor investigation, 100 block York Circle, 3:46 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1600 block Pond View Court, 8:23 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block Broadway Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 500 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:24 p.m.
• Activated flow alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 4:38 p.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 5:24 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 12:19 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 12:36 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 7:05 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Thurmond Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 9 a.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 9:54 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Snow removal, Long Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Colorado Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Records only, Big Horn Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, Poplar Trail, 6:14 p.m.
• Family dispute, Osprey Boulevard, 6:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Loucks Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 7:22 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road, 8:25 p.m.
• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 9:31 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, West 16th Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Trespassing, Gable Way, 2:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 2:48 p.m.
• Accident, Landon Lane, 7:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Levi D. Franklin, 28, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dekken V. Mayer, 19, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6