SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 2:01 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide detector check, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• EMS assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 11:10 a.m.
• EMS assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1 p.m.
• Dispatch cancelled, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block Kilbourne Street, 11:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 5:26 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Taylor Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Fourth Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, Strahan Parkway, 9:34 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, Martin Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Marion Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Jefferson Street, 1 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Frackleton Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Theft; cold, West Fifth Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:44 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 4:30 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 6:34 p.m.
• Found property, West Loucks Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 7:56 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, West Loucks Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglary; auto, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 12:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 1:05 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 A and Hunt Mountain Road, Dayton, 1:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Found property, West Loucks Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 33, 10:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Melinda N. Garner, 49, Sheridan, disorderly conduct; loud noise, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew W. Martin, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0