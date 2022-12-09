SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:13 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Davis Tee, 4:02 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1300 block Lookout Point Drive, 11:14 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:46 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 2000 block East Brundage Lane, 7:03 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 100 block Griffith Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• EMS assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 6:11 a.m.
• EMS assist, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 2000 block East Brundage Lane, 7:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Littering, Soldier Creek Trail, 11:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 11:57 a.m.
• Accident, Wildcat Road, 1:42 p.m.
• Fraud, McCormick Road, 3:25 p.m.
• Fire; vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 7:02 p.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road and Upper Road, 8:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Rodney A. Cabrera, 30, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Oceanna K. Flores, 31, Sheridan, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Anthony W. Padilla Jr., 22, Rapid City, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 5