SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• EMS assist, 1000 block Mydland Road, 10:54 a.m.
• EMS assist, 2500 block North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• EMS assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:32 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Accident, Dayton Street and Highway 14, Ranchester, 4:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Catherine L. Alden, 38, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Payton O. Garner, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua L. Gibson, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston R. Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Levi D. Rockafellow, 37, Sheridan, speeding in construction, DWUS, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 1