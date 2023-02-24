SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:39 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 11:58 a.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1800 block Paintbrush Drive, 5:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Street, 3:08 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 3:23 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 7:22 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Delphi Avenue, 7:29 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Huntington Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Harassment, Decker Road, 8:48 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 8:52 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Thurmond Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:47 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, East Brundage Lane, 11:58 a.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Lewis Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Meadowlark Lane, 12:58 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:05 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Sexual battery; cold, West Works Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Lincoln Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Bluebird Lane, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Wyoming Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Accident, Kroe Lane, 4:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Kurtz Drive, 8:35 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:15 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Maverick Lane, 10:11 a.m.
• Child abuse; cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:10 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 11:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eby Street, Banner, 12:58 p.m.
• Identity theft, Highway 14 East, 3:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Brinton Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Main Street and Highway 14 West, mile marker 83, Dayton, 11:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shauna Denecke, 19, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Adam J. Esch, 42, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance, DWUI, improper parking, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Stephen L. Hall, 32, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, felony theft, conspiracy (2), credit card fraud, circuit court, district court (4), arrested by SPD
• Autumn D. Lee, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy Sadler, 56, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 6