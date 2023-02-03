SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 500 block East Brundage Lane, 8:04 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block South Brooks Street, 10:10 a.m.
• EMS assist, 300 block East Fourth Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1100 block Third Avenue East, 7:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Single vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 4:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Public contact, North Brooks Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Death investigation, East Brundage Lane, 8:03 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 11th Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 8:17 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Thurmond Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Hill Pond Drive, 8:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Gould Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Dog violation, North Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Long Drive, 11:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.
• K-9 request, Long Drive, 2:06 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, South Linden Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:21 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Drive, 2:49 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:04 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 4:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 4:05 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Mydland Road, 5:10 p.m.
• Assault; simple, Avoca Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 6:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitney Way, 7:02 p.m.
• Mental subject, Mydland Road, 7:55 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:19 p.m.
• DUS, Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:57 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Threats; cold, H Street, Ranchester, 12:15 p.m.
• Burglary; automobile, Maxine Place, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:21 p.m.
• Threats, Valley View Drive, 4:26 p.m.
• Medical, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 4:46 p.m.
• Driver's license violation, Big Horn Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 7:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Cathleen M. Arambula, 55, Laramie, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Benjamin L. Croley, 43, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, U.S. district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3