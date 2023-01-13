SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:14 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 6:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Hill Pond Drive, 2:06 a.m.
• Open door, Broadway Street, 2:34 a.m.
• Public contact, Hill Pond Drive, 8:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Spaulding Street, 10:23 a.m. Officers responded to the report of an animal welfare issue. One falcon was found performing natural acts and no further action was taken.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 11:23 a.m.
• Mental subject, Grinnell Plaza, 11:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, Fairway Lane, 12:15 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Huntington Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 2:04 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main St., 2:36 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 3:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Works Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Shots fired, Blue Sky Court, 6:44 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Court/violation, West Fifth Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Theft cold, West 16th Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Civil, Holloway Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 8:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 8:47 a.m. (listed as an SPD agency call)
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Christopher L. May, 46, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lauren D. Peterson, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Adrian Rios, 47, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in pill or cap form less than 3 grams, manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Veronica J. Ruiz, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5