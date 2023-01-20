SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:21 p.m.
• EMS assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 8:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 1:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• Drug; other, East Brundage Lane, 8:21 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 8:23 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Fleming Boulevard, 8:25 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 8:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Seventh Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Dome Loop, 9:49 a.m.
• Snow removal, Creek Subdivision, 10:07 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 10:10 a.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Grinnell Plaza, 10:48 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Trespass; cold, Long Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Omarr Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 3:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Trespass; cold, Omarr Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 4:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Works Street, 4:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Fraud, South Linden Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:14 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 5:31 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sixth Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 8:54 p.m.
• Domestic, Creekside Lane, 9:24 p.m.
• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 11:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Drugs/possession, Higby Road, 1:42 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, Highway 87, 6:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 2:04 p.m.
• Theft; cold, Omarr Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Jack Drive and Deer Run, 2:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 7:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Paul C. Garofolo, 47, Sheridan, child abuse, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jamie A. Gomez, 29, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gary Haynes, 68, Rock Springs, possession of a controlled substance, AOAA sanction, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph R. Hojan, 19, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jennifer C. Jacobs, 36, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant (3), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Paul M. Naujokas, 64, Sheridan, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5