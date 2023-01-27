SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 200 block South Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Primary EMS, 200 block North Brooks Street, 3:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 6:12 a.m.
• Alarm, Big Horn Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Assault; simple, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• Rape; cold, South Carlin Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:57 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 11:45 a.m.
• Theft; cold, North Main Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Damaged property, Fifth Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Runaway, Big Horn Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Demple Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 5.3, Ranchester, 8:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coal Creek Road, Clearmont, 5:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Thursday
• Alvino D. Lacaron, 39, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Gavin S. Lennan, 41, Billings, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Casey R. Pickett, 31, Lovell, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Lawrence H. Roach, 40, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3