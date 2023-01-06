SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 600 block Long Drive, 12:20 a.m.
• EMS assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 12:50 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block Canfield Street, 6:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:14 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, 10th Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 2:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sparrow Hawk Road, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Elk Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugar View Drive, 5:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Medical, North Gould Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Bowman Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Dome Drive, 10:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Pinehurst Drive, 7:56 a.m.
• Death, John Lane and Helen Lane, Banner, 10:35 a.m.
• Theft; cold, Deer Haven Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Incident report, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 2:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 8:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, PK Lane, Wolf, 9:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 4