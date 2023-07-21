SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 12:02 p.m.
• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:24 p.m.
• EMS assist, 2400 block Higby Road, 3 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Unauthorized burning, 400 block NB Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Animal found, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
• Runaway, Omarr Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 8:49 a.m.
• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Mental subject, Frackleton Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, York Circle, 11:22 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Grinnell Plaza, 11:52 a.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 14th Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sumner Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, East Sixth Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Park Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Domestic, Park Street, 9 p.m.
• Found property, Loucks Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Beaver Street, 10:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Sixth Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Family dispute, Holloway Avenue, 4:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:42 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 1:45 p.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road, 3:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 8:21 p.m.
• Alarm, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:29 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Manama Street, Arvada, 8:30 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 9:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Lilian L. Becklund, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tiffany L. Drew, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Robin T. Fox, 51, Wolf Point, Montana, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kendra M. Lenz, 37, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 8