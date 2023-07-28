SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• EMS assist, 1400 block Sugarland Drive, 8:32 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• EMS assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 2:34 p.m.
• Smoldering planter, 50 block North Gould Street, 6:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• DUS, Adair Avenue, 12:18 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:59 a.m.
• Curfew violation, South Main Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Gould Street, 4:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 8:45 a.m.
• Driver's license violation, East 11th Street, 8:53 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 9:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 10:48 a.m.
• Careless driver, Beaver Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 11:36 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Animal lost, West Fifth Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Drug activity, Pioneer Road, 6:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle; cold, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Sex battery; cold, Parker Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Open door, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 12:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 3:27 a.m.
• Careless driver, Soldier Creek Road, 7:51 a.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Circle 8 Drive, 8:52 a.m.
• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Damaged property, Cottonwood Drive, 6:34 p.m.
• Alarm, Fort Road, 11:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brandy R. Bailey, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brody G. Castellow, 23, Sheridan, expired registration, careless driving, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 3